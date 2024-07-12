RDJ Consulting renewed its Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).
Mrs. Renee Jarrett and Dr. Erling Kavita signing the MoA on behalf of RDJ Consulting and Namibia University of Science and Technology.
I am happy to learn that this is from 2019 and you are still interested. We are very happy, and we will not fail to return the favour.”WINDHOEK, KHOMAS, NAMIBIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDJ Consulting (www.rdjconsulting.co.za) renewed its Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) for intake of Work Integrated Learning (WIL) students. The successful partnership, which began in 2019, continues to pave the way for future leaders, offering invaluable hands-on experience and bridging the gap between academia and industry.
— Dr. Erling Kavita
At RDJ Consulting, students will have the invaluable chance to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world settings, supported by mentorship, training, and exposure to industry best practices we believe in nurturing the next generation of talent, providing them with a platform to thrive, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to their chosen fields. Our internship program serves as an opportunity for students and recent graduates to immerse themselves in a dynamic, real-world environment where they can apply their knowledge, refine their skills, and explore their passions under the guidance of seasoned professionals.
For over eight years now, RDJ Consulting has proudly hosted interns through our annual internship program, dedicated to providing invaluable hands-on experience and fostering the next generation of professionals. We've welcomed both undergraduate and postgraduate students from various universities across Namibia, neighbouring African countries, and beyond. Our interns have pursued qualifications in Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Journalism, Communication, Media Studies, Graphic Design, Computer Studies, Environmental Studies, Policy, Logistics, and more.
After signing the MoA, Dr. Erling Kavita, Executive Director: Academic Development and Support, and Satellite Campuses expressed enthusiasm, stating, “I am happy to learn that this is from 2019 and you are still interested. We are very happy, and we will not fail to return the favour”. He was further pleased to know that RDJ serves as a board member of a NUST qualifications committee since 2020 and that it has played a significant role in providing support for bridging the gap between academic qualifications and the job market. Meanwhile Ms. Chilombo Priscila – RDJ’s Internship Manager and Group Executive Operation emphasized that “RDJ Consulting looks forward to having an even more active collaboration with NUST through the updated MoA, which will see more activities done for the benefit of the students and both institutions in this post-covid era”.
The partnership, will continue to offer NUST student’s opportunities to work alongside seasoned professionals at RDJ Consulting, providing them with a platform to apply their academic knowledge in real-world settings. This initiative aligns with both RDJ Consulting and NUST's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the development of future talent.
About RDJ Consulting Services CC
RDJ Consulting Services CC. (also referred to as RDJ Consulting, or simply RDJ) is a 100% Namibian Energy and Sustainability Consultancy with more than 30 years' experience in the utility (Water, Energy and Telecoms), rural development, environment and transport sectors. Founded in 2010, our a single mission is to make a difference in the Energy & Sustainability landscape. Our experience as an integrated professional services firm that builds better communities through planning, design, and delivery of physical and social infrastructure helps support our clients in all aspects going forward. RDJ Consulting is based in Windhoek, Namibia has extensive experience in Southern Africa, Asia, Britain, USA and the Caribbean. We thus work with governments and agencies to address issues in developing countries. See our publications issuu.com/rdjpublishing.
About Our Internship Program’s Impact
What sets us apart is the fact that over 80% of our interns get employed at renowned local and international institutions after their internships with us, while the remaining generally opt to further their studies. Because of our achievements, RDJ Group has built continued relationships with local tertiary institutions, and this resulted in signing Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with them to take in their students on three-month internship cycles required to complete their WIL module. The purpose of our internship program is to build professional graduates that are employable in the job market and help reduce youth unemployment challenges in the country and beyond.
