Polygraf AI Partners with 'Reality Games' Movie to Raise Deepfake and AI Risk Awareness
EINPresswire.com/ -- Polygraf AI, a leading data validation and data leakage protection company, today announced a partnership with This is Definitely Real. Polygraf AI Content Detector will be featured in the interactive game and marketing campaign for "Reality Games," an upcoming AI-centric thriller movie, directed by Michael Morgenstern and to be released in 2025. The film, with a dystopian style reminiscent of Black Mirror, Fight Club, and Scott Pilgrim, explores disinformation and deepfakes: how human tribalism can be hacked by narratives, especially narratives superpowered by AI.
This is Definitely Real is a film production company that creates narrative storytelling for a new age that unites people and increases awareness. Disinformation campaigns have shown the power of narrative frameworks to change culture, and This is Definitely Real is committed to building tools to use this power ethically and for good.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Polygraf AI offers cutting-edge Data Leak Prevention (DLP) solutions, including Data & AI Governance and advanced AI Content Detection. Polygraf AI Content Detector, available as a browser extension on the Google Chrome Store or as an enterprise SaaS product, is a digital integrity solution that verifies the authenticity and credibility of online text by identifying whether content has been artificially generated or enhanced, and which generative AI model was used. It also provides real-time, detailed insights into why content has been identified as human or AI-generated, whether AI content was humanized, and whether deception or disinformation is present.
"At Polygraf AI, we believe in safeguarding the truth in an era of AI-driven digital deception," said Yagub Rahimov, CEO of Polygraf AI. "Our AI Content Detector empowers individuals, creators, educators, and businesses to confidently navigate the online world, free from fear of misinformation and deepfake content. By automating the detection of AI-generated falsehoods, we streamline the review process and also protect the integrity of digital communications. Our detectors validate data, identifying whether the content is created by humans or by widely used AI models such as OpenAI, Gemini, Llama, Mistral, Claude, Grammarly, and more. We ensure that the information you consume and rely on is genuine and trustworthy."
Michael Morgenstern, CEO of This is Definitely Real and Director of Reality Games, is a filmmaker, technologist, and culture hacker who focuses on the interaction between social media, news cycles, interaction design, and cultural discourse, particularly how disinformation is propagated. He shared his excitement about the collaboration: “Reality Games uses a new model of storytelling over social media, bringing the audience in and innoculating them with experiential learning and games, along with a traditional film. We’re will bring our audience into the experience of using Polygraf as they help the characters in the story tell what is real and what is fake, learning the importance of knowledge provenance in the context of a game. This partnership adds real-world skill-building to a thought-provoking narrative that delves into the future of human narratives and the ethical implications of AI."
This partnership comes on the heels of Polygraf AI's most recent accolade, where its flagship on-prem AI Governance software was honored with the prestigious Top AI & Data Product of 2024 Award by Products That Count.
About Polygraf AI
Founded in 2021 in Austin, Polygraf AI is at the forefront of protecting organizational data integrity in the AI era. The company provides robust AI and data monitoring solutions, safeguarding confidential and sensitive information against threats. From engaging with commercial AI systems to securing data at device endpoints, Polygraf AI’s DLP suite is engineered to detect, monitor, and mitigate potential data leaks and breaches, ensuring your business remains secure and resilient in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
For further information, to request a demo, or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Yagub Rahimov
Email: PR@polygraf.ai
Website: https://polygraf.ai/
How to Use Polygraf AI Content Detector Extension:
https://youtu.be/HZ6qo-pB7aA
About This is Definitely Real
This is Definitely is an innovative film production company known for its compelling storytelling and groundbreaking projects pushing traditional cinema's boundaries. It was founded in 2019 and is based between San Francisco and Los Angeles
To learn more about the movie Reality Games:
Michael Morganstern
Email: michael@definitelyreal.com
Website: https://www.definitelyreal.com/
Yagub Rahimov
