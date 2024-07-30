Ken Reda, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Profit Advisory Group, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Ken Reda, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Profit Advisory Group, joins other leaders interviewed for the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show
With extensive experience in financial analysis, Ken and his team have helped numerous organizations streamline their telecommunications expenditures and improve profitability.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Ken Reda, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Profit Advisory Group for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Ken Reda joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
About Profit Advisory Group
PAG was established in 2002 with organizations like yours in mind. They understand the burden of managing multiple technologies at once – that’s why they provide full-service technology consulting and guidance to help simplify decision-making. With their guidance, clients cut costs and repurpose savings toward technologies that help their businesses stay relevant.
They have helped organizations throughout the U.S. and in over 100 countries save millions of dollars by implementing our strategies. Their services include procurement, telecom audits, and guidance to help you make the best decisions for telecom and IT solutions.
At PAG, they do all the hard work for you. They can help you better understand what telecom services you’re paying for, correct billing mistakes, and present you with better pricing and service alternatives.
PAG provides businesses with a guaranteed-value proposition and has relationships with over 300 vendors to provide carrier service procurement to our customers.
How Their Process Helps You Save
They understand how high-stakes and stressful it is to be responsible for your business’s budget – and how challenging it is to know what the right purchases are at all times. That’s why they take a thoughtful approach to our partnerships in order to help you achieve your goals.
They offer expert technology guidance, procurement services, and risk-free audits to help you make smart technology decisions. Through their customized, zero-cost audit process, they have helped our clients save over $700 million and maximize their unique tech budgets.
Their goal is to guide you to the solutions that will support business growth – while keeping you financially sound into the future.
Ken Reda joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ken Reda discusses the newest offerings of Profit Advisory Group, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ken Reda joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Ken Reda was amazing. The success of Profit Advisory Group is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Ken Reda on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Profit Advisory Group. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Ken Reda who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Ken Reda”.
