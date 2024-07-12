The Hamper Emporium’s Father’s Day Hampers Are Changing The Industry

New South Wales, Australia—The Hamper Emporium, a leading gift hamper company in Australia, is gearing up for a Father’s Day campaign that will change the gifting industry forever. Australians will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, September 1st, 2024, and an increasing number of them have abandoned the tools, games, books, beer, and wine in favour of a luxury hamper.

The Hamper Emporium’s Father’s Day hampers are dominating the market, with the growing brand offering beer hampers, whisky hampers, wine hampers, sweet hampers, BBQ hampers, Dad hampers, and more. Industry collaborations have been a key part of the brand’s growth, notably, collaborations with Maggie Beer, Penfolds, L’Occitane, Mr Riggs, Veuve Clicquot, Nektar, and Moët & Chandon.

A spokesperson for The Hamper Emporium had this to say about the movement in the Father’s Day gifting market: “We’ve noticed a shift away from quantity and towards quality for occasions like Father’s Day. Shoppers are looking for the finer things in life, not to mention gifts made in Australia with sustainability in mind.” According to the company, Australian consumers are also shopping by brand more than ever before, a shift partially brought about by the current economic conditions. “Shoppers know which brands to trust and they’re not interested in anything less.”

Another noticeable shift in the gifting market is the swing towards services being offered with products. Australian families are busy, and an increasing number of them are looking for a so-called “complete gifting service”. For The Hamper Emporium, that looks like offering free standard shipping with all hampers (except cheese hampers) and a card shoppers can leave a message in during the checkout process, the ultimate benefit being that the gifter can arrange a gift in seconds. Same-day deliveries are also on offer in the Sydney metropolitan area, though exclusively for express orders placed by 11 am Sydney time. The Hamper Emporium can offer this service because of the brand’s Regents Park location. This location makes shipping inside Australia efficient, meaning the brand can deliver a Father’s Day hamper to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Canberra, Hobart, Darwin, and many regional destinations in the time it takes for a competitor to get a gift into the country.

Gifting companies are changing the status quo, with market leader The Hamper Emporium paving the way with Father’s Day gift hampers. Shoppers can expect big things from the industry as it grows.

More information

To learn more about The Hamper Emporium and its Father’s Day presents, please visit the website at https://www.thehamperemporium.com.au/fathers-day-hampers .

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-hamper-emporium-s-fathers-day-hampers-are-changing-the-industry/

About The Hamper Emporium

At The Hamper Emporium, we strive for nothing short of excellence. Our mission is to connect people through luxury gifting. Gone are the days of tacky baskets wrapped in cellophane. You won’t find tired, mundane grocery store products in our hampers. Instead, make way for world-class wines, gourmet treats, and gorgeous pamper gifts. Each hamper is curated with the utmost care to make your gesture unforgettable.

