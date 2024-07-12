BorderlessHR Launches Canada Engineering Launchpad to Simplify Relocation for Global Tech Talent
We connect global businesses to global remote talent so it made sense for us to launch this initiative for top tech talents working remotely and looking to live in Canada”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BorderlessHR, a global provider of HR tech solutions, has announced its Canada Engineering Launchpad program. This program tackles the challenge of relocating skilled remote tech talent who want to live in Canada, offering a simplified process for both companies and employees with the support of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).
— Paschal Amaechi, CEO of BorderlessHR
This program empowers companies to relocate their software engineers and other tech professionals to Canada on a work visa, fostering closer collaboration within their teams and unlocking the potential of the Canadian talent ecosystem.
“We connect global businesses to global remote talent so it made sense for us to launch this initiative for top tech talents working remotely and looking to live in Canada”, said Paschal Amaechi, CEO of BorderlessHR.
Recognizing the complexities of immigration processes, BorderlessHR leverages its expertise to simplify the journey for both employers and employees. The Canada Engineering Launchpad program boasts significantly faster processing times compared to the standard work permit application route. Qualified candidates can expect approvals in as little as 10 business days.
But the benefits extend beyond speed. BorderlessHR minimizes upfront costs for companies compared to the traditional process. The program utilizes a net-zero monthly fee structure, with credits applied towards the following year. This cost-effective approach removes a significant barrier for businesses looking to support their employee relocation goals.
The Canada Engineering Launchpad program delivers a multitude of advantages for companies and their employees including:
Improved Collaboration & Communication: By relocating employees to the same time zone as the majority of the team, communication and collaboration naturally improve and create a more cohesive and productive work environment.
Retention & Engagement: Transitioning skilled remote engineers to Canada can significantly boost employee satisfaction, leading to improved retention rates and a stronger company culture.
Knowledge Transfer & Skill Development: Bringing experienced remote workers to Canada facilitates a smooth transfer of knowledge and skills to existing team members in the same region.
Eligibility and Getting Started
BorderlessHR’s Canada Engineering Launchpad program welcomes applications from candidates who meet the following requirements:
* They are Software engineers or individuals with tech-related jobs (Data analysts, QA engineers, Product managers).
* They are currently working remotely from outside of Canada
* They make a minimum annual salary of USD 60,000 (equivalent to CAD 80,000) from a single employer
The program offers a straightforward three-step process that involves:
* An initial consultation where you schedule a call with BorderlessHR to discuss the program, ask questions, and ensure it's the right fit.
* Application & visa processing guide to help applicants and their employers understand the necessary documents and fees required for the program.
* Relocation & support from day 1. BorderlessHR assists with the relocation process and provides ongoing support to ensure a smooth transition.
For more information, including program FAQs, visit BorderlessHR’s Canada Engineering Launchpad website here.
About BorderlessHR
BorderlessHR is a global HR tech solutions provider, empowering global businesses to find, hire, engage and manage top tech talents with ease. Through its comprehensive suite of services, BorderlessHR simplifies global employment, payroll, compliance, and employee relocation for businesses of all sizes.
Paschal Amaechi
BorderlessHR Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Relocate to Canada | Canada Engineering Launchpad | BorderlessHR