WIPO Global Awards 2024: Celebrating World-Changing Innovations in Health, Climate Tech, and Advanced Technology

Geneva, July 12, 2024

Nine SMEs and startups with products ranging from 3D-printed bone implants to waste sorting robots and AI-powered brain injury scanners are this year’s winners of the WIPO Global Awards.

Launched in 2022, WIPO Global Awards reward innovative, creative individuals and smaller companies using intellectual property (IP) for business success as well as a catalyst for economic and social impact.

A panel of eight international jurors selected the 2024 winners out of more than 660 SMEs and startup applicants that applied from 107 countries.

The winners of this year’s competition are from Argentina, China, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, and Türkiye. Their innovations in health, agri-food, and quantum technology show how IP drives progress and enhances quality of life across the globe.

Globally, SMEs make up more than 90% of all businesses, but many of them are still not fully harnessing the power of IP to grow their business. This award however celebrates those that are doing so and demonstrates that IP is not just for business growth but can also make a positive difference to the world. So let me congratulate the winners of this year’s awards, thank them for showcasing to other SMEs the power of IP and wish them the best in their future journey. WIPO Director General Daren Tang

Director General Tang presented awards to the winners on July 12, 2024, during the 65th WIPO Assemblies. During the event, the winners expressed said they were eagerly anticipating WIPO’s support in helping them optimize the IP commercialization system and expand market access for their innovations.

The WIPO Global Awards are dedicated to SMEs and startups from a wide range of industrial sectors that making smart use of intellectual property for commercialization of products and services while also bringing a positive contribution to society through their innovation and creativity. The winners of the awards benefit from:

Tailored 1:1 mentoring on strategies for the commercialization of IP assets, including fundraising and commercial partnership opportunities.

International promotion and visibility across various business audiences.

Attendance to the prestigious Awards Ceremony and networking events in Geneva, with travel expenses covered.

Access to WIPO network and resources for IP management advisory.

Meet the 2024 WIPO Global Awards Winners

(Listed by alphabetical order, by company name)

AETECH – Climate tech – Republic of Korea

A robot using AI deep learning technologies to sort recyclable waste.

Farmer Lifeline Technologies – Climate tech – Kenya

Solar-powered agricultural robots that use Machine Learning and AI algorithms to detect pests or pathogens in crops.

Healinno Tech – Health – China

An intelligent image-guided automated waterjet surgical robot for precise and adaptive benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatments.

Laboratorios Química Luar – Health – Argentina

An inhalable and nebulizable ibuprofen-based formulation, particularly for complex and underserved conditions like Cystic Fibrosis.

Meticuly – Health – Thailand

3D printed bone replacements uniquely tailored to each patient, employing AI-powered CT scans.

PONS Teknoloji – Health – Türkiye

Portable ultrasound imaging technology offering expert-level scans outside hospital settings.

Qnami – Advanced Technology – Switzerland

Imaging technologies that measure chips' and electronic components' magnetic and electron-sized properties using synthetic diamond-based quantum sensors.

ScansX – Health – Kuwait

Handheld AI-powered brain injury scanner using near-infrared spectroscopy to detect early signs of brain tumors.

Vivo Surgical – Health – Singapore

Robot transforming mainstream medical devices in high-precision surgical tools.

About the WIPO Global Awards Program

The Global Awards program takes root in WIPO’s mission to ensure a world where intellectual property rights support innovation and creativity from anywhere, for the good of everyone. These independent, jury-selected awards recognize and support those whose skills contribute to progress and improve people’s lives. Winners receive a personalized mentorship program to help them use IP for business growth, along with exclusive support and sponsorship to facilitate their access to funding and business opportunities.