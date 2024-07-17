Submit Release
With the INNOCN 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor, Experience Visual Reality Like Never Before

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the unveiling of the INNOCN 34 Inch Ultrawide Monitor, designed to redefine the visual experience with unparalleled clarity and expansive screen real estate.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the INNOCN 34 Inch Ultrawide Monitor combines cutting-edge technology with sleek aesthetics to meet the demands of modern professionals and enthusiasts alike. Boasting a spacious 34-inch curved display, this monitor delivers a panoramic view that enhances productivity and entertainment immersion.

Immerse with the vibrant colors and sharp details across the expansive 34-inch curved display. Whether a creative professional seeking precision in for work or a gamer craving immersive gameplay, the INNOCN 34 Inch Ultrawide Monitor delivers an unmatched viewing experience.

US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09YCMZKTR

INNOCN’s excited to announce Prime Day deals in both the USA and Japan! Check out the exclusive offers:

USA Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
Japan Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV

Also, join INNOCN’s new product design contest! Invite others to participate and vote for their favorite design.

Vote for the preferred design and stand a chance to win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign

About INNOCN:

Leading supplier of cutting-edge technology solutions, INNOCN is committed to improving the digital experience with state-of-the-art goods and first-rate customer support. By demonstrating a steadfast dedication to excellence and novelty, INNOCN persistently expands the frontiers of display technology.

Media Contact:

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

Pearl Li
HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
+ +86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
