Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Expands Beyond Los Angeles with Five Satellite Offices Throughout Southern California

A premier employment law firm in Los Angles broadens its reach with new offices in Bakersfield, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura in California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of wronged workers, is pleased to announce the expansion of its practice with five satellite offices throughout Southern California. The satellite offices are located in Bakersfield, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura.

"We are excited to expand our reach and provide our clients with even greater access to our experienced legal team," said Mr. Michael Akopyan, Founder and Spokesperson of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "These new offices will allow us to better serve clients in need of legal assistance in employment law matters."

The Akopyan Law Firm team has nearly four decades of combined experience representing employees in a wide range of employment law cases, including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage and hour violations. The firm is committed to providing clients with personalized attention and aggressive representation to achieve the best possible results.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. satellite offices are located at:

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. specializes in employment law, focusing on wrongful termination. With each lawyer bringing nearly two decades of experience, the firm has successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients.

"We understand the stress and uncertainty that comes with wrongful termination," added Akopyan. "Our team is dedicated to providing the guidance and support our clients need during challenging times.”

The firm's commitment to client satisfaction is evident in the testimonials from those they've helped. A former client, shared, "Michael and Ani are amazing lawyers. They are kind and caring people as well. They guided me through the process and got me a result very quickly. They also made accommodations for me due to having a disability. I really can't say enough about them."

Another former client emphasized the firm's dedication: "Michael and Ani went above and beyond. They took the time to look through my case and explain each step of the process step by step. They were patient and understood my frustration after my termination."

To assist individuals in determining if they have a viable employment law case, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights. This no-cost service aims to empower clients with the information they need to make informed decisions about their legal options.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to quality legal representation, regardless of their financial situation," added Akopyan. "Our free case evaluations are just one way we're working to level the playing field for workers facing injustice."

For more information about Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and to schedule a complimentary case evaluation, please call +1 (818) 509-9975. or visit the law firm’s website at https://www.akopyanlaw.com/. The firm's blog at https://www.akopyanlaw.com/blog/ offers valuable resources and insights into employment law matters.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118

Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205

