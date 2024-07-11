Esther Kimani, 2022 Youth Adapt Winner, Awarded 2024 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Esther Kimani, a 2022 YouthADAPT winner, received the prestigious 2024 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation from the Royal Academy of Engineering on June 13 in Nairobi, Kenya. YouthADAPT is sponsored by the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation under the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP)

Innovative Solution for Smallholder Farmers

Kimani’s winning invention is an advanced early detection system, designed to detect crop pests and diseases swiftly, which can reduce crop losses by up to 30% and increase yields by as much as 40%. This device is a transformative solution for smallholder farmers in Kenya, who typically lose about 33% of their crops to pests and disease.

Solar-powered, the device employs cutting-edge computer vision algorithms and machine learning to identify crop pests and diseases. It provides real-time alerts within seconds of detection and offers customised intervention advice using SMS. It also notifies government agricultural officers to engage in broader pest and disease management strategies. The device costs only $3 per month to lease, an affordable alternative to more traditional, expensive methods like drone surveillance or manual inspections.

About the Africa Prize

Established in 2014 by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation supports scalable and sustainable engineering solutions to African challenges. After a decade, the Prize alumni now comprise nearly 150 entrepreneurs from 23 countries. These innovators have created over 28,000 jobs and impacted more than 10 million people across the continent.

In celebration of the Prize's 10th anniversary, the Royal Academy of Engineering hosted an Alumni Reunion, bringing together 100 past winners and finalists for a special three-day event, underscoring the strength and unity of this community.

Esther Kimani's Vision

Esther Kimani provided some personal background to explain her innovation. “Growing up, my parents would lose up to 40% of their crops each season, deeply affecting our living standards. Our goal is to empower smallholder farmers, particularly women, to increase their income. We aim to reach one million farmers in the next five years.”

Kimani was awarded £50,000 to further develop her innovation, marking the largest prize amount in the history of the Africa Prize in honour of its 10th anniversary. During the event, finalists presented their business pitches to an audience of around 700 people.

Other Awardees

Three runners-up received £15,000 each:

Eco Tiles by Kevin Maina (Kenya): A roofing material made from recycled plastic, addressing both plastic pollution and high construction costs.

La Ruche Health by Rory Assandey (Côte d'Ivoire): An AI chatbot, “Kiko,” provides essential health information and services alongside a digital backend solution for healthcare providers.

Yo-Waste by Martin Tumusiime (Uganda): A mobile app connecting households and businesses to independent waste collection agents for efficient waste management.

Dr Abubakari Zarouk Imoro received the 'One to Watch' award, which was voted on by live and online audiences. This award recognises the profound impact of his innovation on waste and biomass valorisation in local communities. Established in 2024 to honour the late Martin Bruce, a Ghanaian alumnus of the Africa Prize, the award comes with a £5,000 prize.

For more information, please contact Joash Moitui, Communication and Knowledge Management, Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program: [email protected]