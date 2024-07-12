Submit Release
Moldova: EU donates over 40 patrol vehicles and 100 body cameras to General Inspectorate of Police

On 11 July, the European Union handed over 40 patrol vehicles and 100 body cameras to the General Inspectorate of Police (GIP) within an EU-funded project implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the Republic of Moldova. 

The donation, worth €710,000, aims to strengthen the capabilities of the Police to respond promptly to emergency situations and protect the rights of people living in local communities.

The handover ceremony took place at the GIP’s headquarters in Chisinau in the presence of the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, the Minister of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Moldova, Adrian Efros, and the IOM Moldova’s Head of Programmes, Damien Fresnel.

The EU in-kind assistance will further strengthen national capacities in line with EU acquis and contribute to further building “modern, accountable and digital law enforcement police, closer to its citizens”, said Olivér Várhelyi.

“Today’s donation illustrates EU-Moldova joint commitment to reinforce the protection of the most vulnerable, be it Moldovan and/or refugees and to provide the Moldovan policewomen and policemen with the best conditions to operate in a challenging and fast-evolving environment,” added Várhelyi.

The donation was made within the €15 million EU-funded project ‘Supporting Protection, Transit, Voluntary and Informed Return and Reintegration of Eastern Partnership Citizens and Third Country Nationals affected by the conflict in Ukraine’.

According to the EU Delegation to Moldova, over 1.1 million people have entered Moldova from Ukraine since 24 February 2022, of which around 120,000 are still residing in the country. 

