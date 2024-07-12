Submit Release
High-level launch event of Global Foresight Report

Navigating New Horizons: A Global Foresight report on Planetary Health and Human Wellbeing

This event will be informed by the UNEP Global Foresight Report, which offers valuable insights into potential challenges that may hinder environmental sustainability and impede the achievement of the SDGs, posing risks to both planetary health and human wellbeing. It represents the culmination of 18 months of data collection and participatory learning conducted by UNEP in collaboration with partners, reflecting a shift towards a forward-thinking culture as part of "United Nations 2.0" initiative.

The objectives of the event are to discuss key findings and processes of the UNEP Global Foresight report and, through this discussion, to:

  • Explore the role of foresight in furthering the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. We aim to discuss how foresight can facilitate the delivery of sustainable, resilient, and innovative solutions to address the complex environmental challenges we face as a community and
  • Outline how foresight methods, processes and approaches can facilitate effective engagement with diverse stakeholders, sectors and communities and hence enable the socialization of sustainability transitions. 

WHEN: Monday 15 July 2024, 15:00 EDT / 19:00 UTC

WHERE: In person, Room 11 UNHQ and online via this link on UNTV.

TENTATIVE AGENDA: 

  • 15:00 – 15:10: Opening remarks
  • 15:10 – 15:30: Report presentation
  • 15:30 – 16:15: Panel discussion
  • 16:15 – 16:30: Final remarks

