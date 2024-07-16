Submit Release
Unleash the Power of Gaming with INNOCN's Prime Day Spectacular on 27-inch QHD 180Hz Displays

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN has introduced a special offer coinciding with Amazon's Prime Day event for its INNOCN 27 Inch QHD 2560 x 1440p 180Hz Fast IPS Gaming Monitor. This monitor is recognized for its visual clarity and smooth performance and is currently priced at $159.99, reduced from its regular price of $199.99, resulting in a savings of $40. Customers have the option to apply an additional 10% discount at checkout using the code N6A8426W.

The INNOCN 27 Inch QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor features Free Sync technology, a 1ms response time, and Extreme Low Motion Blur for an enhanced gaming experience. It offers a 99% sRGB color gamut for vibrant and accurate colors, catering to gamers and professionals seeking high performance and visual fidelity.

This exclusive Prime Day is available on Amazon from July 16 to July 17, providing a limited-time opportunity for customers to upgrade gaming setup with advanced technology from INNOCN.

INNOCN’s excited to announce Prime Day deals in both the USA and Japan! Check out the exclusive offers:

About INNOCN:
INNOCN is recognized globally as a leading provider of high-end gaming monitors and display solutions, committed to delivering innovative technologies that enhance gaming experiences worldwide.


