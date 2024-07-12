Population and Housing Census 2024: first results presented in Moldova

On 9 July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with the support of the European Union and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), officially marked the successful completion of the 2024 Population and Housing Census (PHC) at an event held in the Government House in Chisinau.

The event brought together more than 100 participants, development partners, representatives from central and local government, academia and science, civil society, census staff and the media.

The census was supported by the European Union and UNFPA Moldova as part of the project ‘Support to the National Bureau of Statistics in conducting the 2024 Population and Housing Census’ with a total value of €2.75 million.

According to preliminary data, between 8 April and 7 July 2024, the Population and Housing Census counted 2,448,000 persons, including both persons with and without usual residence in the Republic of Moldova, and 1,655,000 dwellings, including occupied, secondary and unoccupied dwellings.

From 15 July to 11 August, NBS will conduct the Post Census Survey to evaluate the census work, including estimating the coverage and data content errors. The first results (preliminary data) of the census are to be disseminated at the end of 2024.

Jan Demodovits-Mekelainen, from the EU Delegation to Moldova, said that the census data are crucial for the process of Moldova’s integration into the EU and reminded that the EU has provided substantial support to ensure the Census conduct.

“This support included technical assistance, funding, and expertise to implement modern methodologies and advanced technologies to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the data collected,” he said. “Conducting a census that complies with international standards and EU requirements is crucial. This not only guarantees international comparability of data, but also ensures that the information collected is reliable and relevant for the development of effective public policies.”

This is the 3rd census since Moldova’s declaration of independence.

Find out more

Press release