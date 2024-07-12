Thirty-one «social taxis» for hromadas in 9 oblasts of Ukraine purchased with EU and Germany support

The European Union and Germany have procured 31 specialised vehicles for hromadas in 9 oblasts of Ukraine. Sixteen of them were handed over at a ceremony that took place on 9 July in Kyiv.

The vehicles were purchased within the Special Assistance Programme Ukraine/EU4ResilientRegions implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH with funding from the German Government and the European Union.

“The number of veterans and civilians injured in the war is growing in Ukraine, thereby creating a barrier-free environment is a crucial task for local hromadas and the Ukrainian state in general,” says a press release by the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The “social taxi” service will help residents of hromadas who cannot use public transportation for health reasons access the state institutions, municipal and medical facilities, and other places to receive the necessary assistance and services. Specialised vehicles can also be used for evacuation of people with disabilities.

The rest of the vehicles will be distributed by the end of July.

