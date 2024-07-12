Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors host meeting with EU Mission in Armenia

On 10 July, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Armenia hosted Human Rights Advisor at the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), Nitin Sood. 

The meeting took place at the YEAs office, ImpactHUB Yerevan, and gathered 15 young people.

The meeting aimed to raise awareness on the Common Security and Defence Policy and to enhance understanding of EUMA’s mandate and responsibilities.

During the meeting, Nitin Sood talked about EUMA, its mandate and its objectives. The discussion also reflected upon United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 and discussed some possible tools for YPS (Youth, Peace, Security) agenda implementation in the region.

“Young people should be considered as part of the solution – not the problem,” said Tigran Israelyan, YEA from Armenia. “It was highly important for us, Young European Ambassadors, to interact with the EU Mission in Armenia. This will enable us to disseminate correct information about the EU.”

The EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) was launched by the decision of EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 February 2023, when it also started its operational activities. EUMA is tasked with observing and reporting on the situation on the ground, contributing to human security in conflict-affected areas and supporting the confidence building, where possible, between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

