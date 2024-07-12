Legitt AI and Microsoft Partner to Launch MS Word Co-Pilot to Draft Proposals & Contracts

Legitt AI MS Plugin

Legitt AI plugin integrates seamlessly with the MS Word, providing users with unparalleled AI capabilities to draft, review, and analyze proposals and contracts

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legitt AI (Onitt Technology Lab Inc) is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Microsoft and launch of an Legitt AI Microsoft Word Plugin. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of contract management and productivity enhancement. The Legitt AI plugin integrates seamlessly with the Microsoft Word toolbar, providing users with unparalleled AI capabilities to draft, review, and analyze proposals and contracts directly within their Word documents.

Enhanced Efficiency and Accuracy

The Legitt AI plugin functions as an advanced co-pilot for business and legal professionals, dramatically enhancing their efficiency and accuracy. This integration empowers users to leverage Legitt AI's state-of-the-art contract generation, analysis, and review tools without leaving the Microsoft Word environment. By incorporating these advanced tools directly into Word, users can now manage their contract-related tasks more effectively, with the added benefit of a unified platform that streamlines the entire workflow from document creation to contract management.

Revolutionizing Contract Management

Harshdeep Rapal, CEO and Founder of Legitt AI, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "The integration of Legitt AI’s capabilities into Microsoft Word represents a monumental shift in how proposals and contracts are created and reviewed. Our technology is designed to reduce the effort required by 80-90%, revolutionizing the way sales and contracts teams operate. Our goal is to transform the process from contract creation to revenue recognition with unmatched speed and precision."

The plugin's intelligent features include advanced AI-driven recommendations, automated error-checking, and contextual insights that help users draft more accurate and effective contracts. By providing these functionalities within Microsoft Word, Legitt AI eliminates the need for switching between multiple platforms and tools, resulting in a more streamlined and productive workflow.

A Comprehensive Suite of Capabilities

The Legitt AI plugin is part of a broader suite of products that Legitt AI has recently launched. These tools are designed to enhance every stage of the contract lifecycle, from sales through to revenue tracking. The company’s latest offerings include advanced contract generation solutions, in-depth analysis tools, and intelligent contract review features. Together, these products form an integrated ecosystem that supports businesses in managing their contracts with greater efficiency, accuracy, and security.

Ravi Baranwal, CTO and Co-Founder of Legitt AI, emphasized the impact of the new plugin: "We have meticulously engineered this plugin to provide users with both speed and accuracy, while ensuring an exceptional user experience. This partnership with Microsoft is a major step forward in our mission to redefine contract management. By integrating our AI capabilities directly into Microsoft Word, we offer a solution that surpasses anything currently available in the market."

Proactive and Assistive Intelligence

One of the standout features of the Legitt AI plugin is its proactive and assistive intelligence. Unlike traditional platforms that merely automate tasks, Legitt AI acts as an intelligent assistant that provides smart insights and recommendations throughout the entire contract management process. This approach ensures that users have complete control over the entire lead-to-revenue lifecycle, with enhanced visibility and strategic guidance at every step.

A Trusted Platform for Global Businesses

Legitt AI is renowned for its AI-first approach to sales enablement, contract management, and revenue tracking. The platform is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, including billion-dollar listed firms and fast-growing startups. By integrating with Microsoft Word, Legitt AI extends its reach and impact, offering its advanced capabilities to a broader audience and further solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

The integration with Microsoft Word is expected to significantly boost the productivity of legal teams, sales departments, and contract managers. By streamlining workflows and providing intelligent insights at users' fingertips, the plugin offers a new level of efficiency and effectiveness in managing contracts and proposals.

About Legitt AI

Legitt AI is a leading platform in sales enablement, contract management, and revenue tracking. The company leverages advanced AI technology to empower businesses across the globe, providing tools that simplify complex processes, enhance productivity, and drive growth. Legitt AI's commitment to innovation and user-centric design ensures that its solutions deliver exceptional value and performance. For more information, visit www.legittai.com