INNOCN Expands Gaming and Creativity Horizons with the 45C1R Curved Gaming Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN, a frontrunner in display technology, reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional user experiences with the introduction of the 45C1R curved gaming monitor.
The INNOCN 45C1R offers a captivating 45-inch display with a stunning 5120 x 1440p resolution on a premium VA panel. This translates to incredible detail, vibrant colors, and an expansive 32:9 aspect ratio that creates a truly cinematic view. Gamers will be drawn into their favorite worlds, while content creators will have a wider canvas to unleash their creativity.
The 45-inch curved display with a 1500R curvature minimizes distractions and maximizes focus, keeping the users fully engaged. Witness exceptional detail with the 5120 x 1440p resolution. The VA panel ensures rich colors and deep blacks for an immersive experience. Up to 120Hz refresh rate reduces tearing and stuttering, delivering silky smooth visuals even in fast-paced games.
The expansive display provides ample screen real estate for efficient multitasking and working with multiple windows simultaneously. Enjoy High Dynamic Range (HDR) content with improved contrast and brighter whites for a more realistic viewing experience. Connect seamlessly to devices with USB-C featuring 90W Power Delivery, DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and more. Eliminate the need for additional speakers with the convenient built-in audio solution. With tilt, swivel, and height adjustability, find the perfect viewing position for maximum comfort during long gaming sessions or creative endeavors.
Pricing and Availability
Don't miss out on the exclusive Amazon Prime deal for the INNOCN 45C1R! For a limited time only, grab this cutting-edge monitor at a discounted price of $559.99, down from the original price of $699.99. Enjoy a $140 discount on this premium display technology from July 16 to July 17. Elevate gaming, content creation, or professional work with the INNOCN 45C1R - act fast before this offer ends!
Product Link:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C595Y7CT
INNOCN’s excited to announce Prime Day deals in both the USA and Japan! Check out INNOCN exclusive offers:
USA Prime Day deals: https://bit.lv/4cw0erT
Japan Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Also, join INNOCN new product design contest! Invite others to participate and vote for their favorite design.
Vote for the preferred design and stand a chance to win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
INNOCN is a renowned pioneer in display technology, providing an extensive selection of state-of-the-art monitors tailored for gamers, content creators, and professionals. The company is dedicated to providing top-notch products that elevate productivity, creativity, and overall user experience.
Media Contact:
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
The INNOCN 45C1R offers a captivating 45-inch display with a stunning 5120 x 1440p resolution on a premium VA panel. This translates to incredible detail, vibrant colors, and an expansive 32:9 aspect ratio that creates a truly cinematic view. Gamers will be drawn into their favorite worlds, while content creators will have a wider canvas to unleash their creativity.
The 45-inch curved display with a 1500R curvature minimizes distractions and maximizes focus, keeping the users fully engaged. Witness exceptional detail with the 5120 x 1440p resolution. The VA panel ensures rich colors and deep blacks for an immersive experience. Up to 120Hz refresh rate reduces tearing and stuttering, delivering silky smooth visuals even in fast-paced games.
The expansive display provides ample screen real estate for efficient multitasking and working with multiple windows simultaneously. Enjoy High Dynamic Range (HDR) content with improved contrast and brighter whites for a more realistic viewing experience. Connect seamlessly to devices with USB-C featuring 90W Power Delivery, DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and more. Eliminate the need for additional speakers with the convenient built-in audio solution. With tilt, swivel, and height adjustability, find the perfect viewing position for maximum comfort during long gaming sessions or creative endeavors.
Pricing and Availability
Don't miss out on the exclusive Amazon Prime deal for the INNOCN 45C1R! For a limited time only, grab this cutting-edge monitor at a discounted price of $559.99, down from the original price of $699.99. Enjoy a $140 discount on this premium display technology from July 16 to July 17. Elevate gaming, content creation, or professional work with the INNOCN 45C1R - act fast before this offer ends!
Product Link:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C595Y7CT
INNOCN’s excited to announce Prime Day deals in both the USA and Japan! Check out INNOCN exclusive offers:
USA Prime Day deals: https://bit.lv/4cw0erT
Japan Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Also, join INNOCN new product design contest! Invite others to participate and vote for their favorite design.
Vote for the preferred design and stand a chance to win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
INNOCN is a renowned pioneer in display technology, providing an extensive selection of state-of-the-art monitors tailored for gamers, content creators, and professionals. The company is dedicated to providing top-notch products that elevate productivity, creativity, and overall user experience.
Media Contact:
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
+ +86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok