Defence Force confirms incident in Democratic Republic of the Congo under MONUSCO

The South African National Defence Force confirms an incident that claimed the life of one of our members deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo under MONUSCO

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirms that one of its members deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) was fatally wounded, when a hand grenade exploded close to the sleeping quarters in their base in Beni, in the eastern region of the DRC on Monday, 08

July 2024.

It is not clear what caused the hand grenade to explode, however a SANDF Board of Inquiry including the United Nations officials will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The name of the deceased will be announced when all processes to bring his mortal remains back home have been concluded and his family has been informed of his passing.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Bantu Hlomisa, and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Richard Mkhungo together with Acting Secrectary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, as well the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, convey their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire defence family.

