Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa send condolences to families of Fochville deadly crash

Department of Transport calls for vigilance on the road after the Fochville deadly crash 

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Transport Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, join in sending their heartfelt condolences to the families of the twelve people who died in the horrific crash in Fochville, Gauteng, this morning. The Minister and her Deputy also wish those who are injured a speedy recovery. 

The fatal accident, which occurred on the D92 at 06:42 this morning, involved a minibus carrying school children and a light delivery van. 

The department dispatched a team of crash scene investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to the crash scene this morning to determine the cause of the accident. 

Speaking at the South African Transport Conference at the CSIR earlier this week, Minister Creecy indicated that road safety will receive priority attention in the seventh administration. Further details will be given in the budget vote debate of the Department of Transport on Monday, 15 July. 

Media Contact: 
Collen Msibi 
National Spokesperson 
066 476 9015

