Government Communication invites media to Pre- Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and door-stop by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 13 to 14 Jul

Invitation to a Pre- Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and door-stop by Minister in The Presidency

The Government Communication and Information System informs media members that at the beginning of the Cabinet Lekgotla on 13 July 2024, there will be a photo opportunity with the newly elected executive members, including Premiers.

Additionally, Minister in the Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will be available for a brief doorstop interview on the sidelines of the Lekgotla.

Journalist covering the session are requested to arrive at 09h00 for 10h00.

The first Cabinet Lekgotla of the Government of National Unity will take place from the 13th to the 14th July 2024 at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

NB: Only the photo-opportunity session is open to the media.

Members of the media wishing to cover the photo-opportunity and door-stop interview are kindly requested to send their personal details to takalanim@gcis.gov.za by not later than 13h00, Friday, 12 July 2024.

The following details are required:

• Name & Surname

• Media Organisation

• ID Number/Passport

• Mobile number

• Email address

Access to the venue will only be granted to those whose names appear on the RSVP list. A positive form of identification – ID/Driving Licence/Passport and press card will be required.

Enquiries: Nomonde Mnukwa, GCIS Acting Director-General – 083 653 7485