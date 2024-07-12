ONEVAN's Cordless Impact Wrenches: A New Era in Power Tool Efficiency
ONEVAN Tools, known for its commitment to producing high-quality cordless power tools, has unveiled a new series of cordless impact wrenches.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONEVAN Cordless Tools, known for its commitment to producing high-quality cordless power tools, has unveiled a new series of cordless impact wrenches designed to enhance productivity and ease of use across various industries. These tools are engineered with precision and durability in mind, catering to the needs of professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.
ONEVAN 1/2" 1200N·m Brushless Electric Impact Wrench
Features a robust 1200N·m of torque, suitable for demanding applications.
Incorporates stepless speed control for precise torque adjustments.
Constructed with a tungsten steel shaft, offering enhanced durability and resistance to wear.
ONEVAN 1/2" 1800N·m Torque Brushless Electric Impact Wrench
Delivers a high torque output of 1800N·m, capable of managing a wide range of fastening tasks.
Equipped with a stepless speed control switch for accurate speed adjustments.
Built with durable tungsten steel shaft bearings, providing high hardness and wear resistance.
ONEVAN 3/4" 3100N·m Brushless Impact Electric Wrench
Offers a substantial torque of 3100N·m with a stepless speed change switch.
Designed for versatile use in multiple job environments.
Compatible with Makita 18V Battery, adding to its adaptability.
ONEVAN 1/2" 520N·m Torque Impact Wrench
Provides a 520N·m torque for a variety of applications.
Compact design (Total length: 158mm) facilitates access to confined spaces.
Includes ergonomic features such as a soft rubberized non-slip handle and an electric brake for user safety.
Enhanced Mobility and User Comfort
The cordless design of ONEVAN's impact wrenches allows for greater mobility on job sites. The brushless motors contribute to a cooler operation and a longer lifespan, while also eliminating the risk of sparks. The inclusion of LED work lights improves visibility in low-light conditions, and the lightweight, compact designs minimize user fatigue.
Sustainable and Efficient Operation
ONEVAN's brushless motor technology not only enhances performance but also aligns with environmental sustainability by consuming less energy and requiring minimal maintenance.
Setting New Benchmarks in Power Tool Performance
ONEVAN Tools continues to push the boundaries of what power tools can achieve. With a focus on quality, innovation, and user satisfaction, ONEVAN's cordless impact wrenches are poised to become essential tools for professionals in construction, automotive repair, and woodworking.
