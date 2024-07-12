Miss Solomon Islands Pageant 2024 contestants meet with Acting Prime Minister

Six young women contesting for the Miss Solomon Islands Pageant (MSIP) 2024 crown met with the Acting Prime Minister, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Bradley Tovosia, yesterday in the cabinet room.

The meeting also provides an opportunity for the young women to briefly state their advocacy roles to garner support for this year’s pageant theme, “Women Empowerment for Sustainable Development.”

Hon. Tovosia commends the contestants for taking part in the pageant and being role models for other young women in the country.

He encouraged the women to continue developing their confidence, intelligence, charisma, and advocacy goals.

He told the contestants that the challenges highlighted were issues that the government, along with development partners and stakeholders, have and will continue to address.

“Laws, policies, and work programs of the national government work in tandem to mitigate pressing issues like climate change, non-communicable diseases, violence against women, demographic and population growth, and sustainable development initiatives.

Hon. Tovosia, who is also the Minister of the Ministry of Mines, Energy, and Rural Electrification (MMERE), pledges government support during the crowning next month and also towards the country’s hosting of the 2025 Miss Pacific Islands pageant show next year.

A token of appreciation was also handed over in cash, $1000, to each of the contestants.

They were also accompanied by the reigning Miss Solomon Islands 2022/2023, Tiare Haro.

MSIP Director Joyce Konofilia expressed gratitude to Hon. Tovosia for the words of encouragement, assurance, and token of appreciation that will help the contestants in their preparation and community engagement.

Ms. Konofilia of Solomon Host, who has managed the country’s pageant shows for the last 7 years, looks forward to government support to host the region’s biggest pageant event early next year.

The contestants for this year’s show are Erinma Keni Kausua (Miss Guadalcanal), Kerrie Faradatolo (Miss Tourism), Sharllyma Aruhane (Miss Coral Seas Resort & Casino), Elsie Polosovai (Miss Lauru), Azarinna Zolela Stevens (Miss Solomon Islands Climate Action Network-SICAN), and Jayn Zayniellar Soakai (Miss Tulagi).

The crowning will happen on the 31st of next month. The winner will represent the country in the Pacific Islands Beauty Pageant that will be hosted here and is anticipated to be a big attraction and colorful event.

A token of appreciation handed over to the 6 MSIP 2024 contestants

Lauru represent Elsie Polosovai