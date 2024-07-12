Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic teller machine (ATM) security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.68 billion in 2023 to $17.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased atm usage, card skimming threats, global expansion of atm networks, rise in cybersecurity threats, regulatory compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automatic teller machine (ATM) security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to public awareness of atm fraud, biometric authentication advances, next-generation encryption, ai and machine learning in fraud detection, secure software development practices.

Growth Driver Of The Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market

The increasing incidents of automated teller machine (ATM) fraud are expected to propel the growth of the automated teller machine (ATM) security market going forward. An automated teller machine (ATM) is a specialized computerized device that enables individuals to perform various banking transactions without the need for human intervention or visiting a physical bank branch. Automated teller machine (ATM) security measures protect against fraud and unauthorized access, ensuring the safe operation of automated teller machines (ATMs) and safeguarding users' financial information. These measures include PIN authentication, encryption, surveillance and physical security features.

Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market include Fujitsu Limited, NCR Corporation, Brink Incorporated., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., CMS Info Systems Ltd., Cardtronics Inc., GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, Protection Technology LLC, Cennox Inc., Nautilus Hyosung America (Hyosung TNS Inc.), Cash Connect, 3SI Security Systems, Secure Innovation Inc., Auriga, Penki Kontinentai Group, KAL ATM Software GmbH, HESS Cash Systems GmbH, LD Systems, TMD Security GmbH, Atlanta Computer Group Inc., Hitachi Channel Solutions Corp., Genmega Inc..

Major companies operating in the automated teller machine (ATM) security market are focused on developing innovative product solutions, such as a2m passive, to enhance the security and functionality of automated teller machines (ATMs) and gain a competitive advantage. The a2m passive is a slimline solution with ink or adhesive that is quickly fitted into the lid of any ATM cassette and retains 100% banknote capacity. Any attempt to blow up the ATM with gas or solid explosives will trigger the system, which will coat the banknotes in a permanent smart ink stain or adhesive, rendering the cash worthless.

Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Segments:

1) By Offering: Software, Services

2) By ATM Type: Onsite Automatic Teller Machines (ATM's), Offsite Automatic Teller Machines (ATM's)

3) By Application: Fraud Detection, Security Management, Anti-Skimming, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automatic teller machine (ATM) security.

Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Definition

Automatic teller machine (ATM) security refers to the comprehensive strategies and technologies employed to safeguard automatic teller machine (ATM) machines and the financial transactions conducted through them, preventing unauthorized access, fraud and physical threats.

The main offerings of automatic teller machine (ATM) security are software and services. Software refers to a set of instructions and data that enable computers to perform specific tasks and functions. Software is used to safeguard automated teller machines against unauthorized access, fraud, and data breaches, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of financial transactions. They are used for onsite and offsite automatic teller machines (ATM’s) for fraud detection, security management, anti-skimming, and other applications of banking and other verticals.

