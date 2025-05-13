Jacking Oil Pump Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global jacking oil pump market is showing signs of strong growth and is anticipated to surge from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.29 billion in 2025, an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This healthy growth, driven primarily by increased oil exploration, escalating drilling activities, burgeoning offshore projects, a surge in deepwater drilling, and strengthened petrochemical demand, is set to make waves in the oil pump sector.

Is the Jacking Oil Pump Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Driven by a rising global energy demand, the jacking oil pump market size is gearing up for some serious strides forward, slated to grow to an estimated $1.66 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This expected growth is attributed to the expansion of shale production, the surge in offshore exploration, growing energy demand, increased infrastructure development, and advancements in oil extraction processes.

Technology is also set to play a huge role in the projection with key trends for the forecast period including significant advancements in tech and growing use of AI for pump monitoring, automation in drilling, integration of blockchain in oil transactions, and IoT integration. In short, a digitized disruption looks eminent in the oil pump market.

What Drives The Jacking Oil Pump Market Growth?

It comes as no surprise, therefore, that the rising global energy demand is predicted to be a key driver for the jacking oil pump market. With cities expanding and industries requiring more power, energy consumption is witnessing a steady rise. The central role that a jacking oil pump plays in energy production—lifting turbine shafts with high-pressure oil during startup and shutdown to reduce friction and wear—cannot be overstated. Additionally, it ensures a smooth operation, enhancing efficiency and extending equipment lifespan.

Who Are The Key Players In The Jacking Oil Pump Market?

From a global perspective, powerhouses in the jacking oil pump market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, SPX FLOW Inc., Enerpac Tool Group, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Duplomatic Motion Solutions S.p.A., and others. These key industry players are aggressively vying to capitalise on this market's growth.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Jacking Oil Pump Market?

Given this tightly contested market, strategic alliances are the order of the day. Major companies are procuring partnerships to fortify their market positions, amplify product innovation, global recognition, and operational efficiencies. The ultimate goal – improving the efficiency and performance of jacking oil pumps, meeting the demand for quieter and reliable systems.

How Is The Jacking Oil Pump Market Segmented?

The global jacking oil pump market is broadly segmented by type into low and high pressure. The product types include electric jacking oil pumps, pneumatic jacking oil pumps, hydraulic jacking oil pumps, and manual jacking oil pumps. The market also has the following distribution channels: online sales, direct sales, distributors and resellers, and retail sales. The applications of these pumps span across various industries such as, but not limited to, automobile engines, marine engines, generator sets, industrial machinery, and aircraft engines.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Jacking Oil Pump Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest shareholder in the jacking oil pump market in 2024. That said, it is Asia-Pacific that is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

