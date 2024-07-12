Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence Server Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence server market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.21 billion in 2023 to $24.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased computational power, growing demand for automation, cost reduction in robotics, rising need for precision and accuracy, evolution of explainable ai.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence server market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $52.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and adaptability, increased use of ai for decision-making, rise in robotic process automation (rpa), focus on human-robot interaction, advancements in ai ethics and regulation.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence Server Market

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in a variety of industries is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence server market going forward. AI workloads refer to the computational tasks and processes associated with the execution of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and algorithms. AI servers play a crucial role in artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, as they are specifically designed and optimized to handle the high-performance computing demands of AI applications. The role of AI workloads in an artificial intelligence server is to efficiently process and analyze large volumes of data using complex algorithms, enabling the server to perform tasks such as machine learning training and inference with enhanced speed, accuracy, and scalability.

Artificial Intelligence Server Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence server market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Salesforce Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ZTE Corporation, Super Micro Computer Inc., Epam Systems, Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd., GIGA-BYTE Technology Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, ADLINK Technology Inc., Talkweb Information System Co., Ltd., Lambda, Nettrix Inc., H3C, Enginetech.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence server market are focusing on introducing innovative products, such as edge AI servers, to drive their revenues in the market. An edge AI server is a computing device that performs AI computations at the edge of a network, typically on the device where the data is created, such as a camera, car, or medical device.

Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segments:

1) By Server Type: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Server, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Server, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inference Server, Other Servers

2) By Hardware Architecture: GPU Servers, ASIC Servers, FPGA Servers, Other Server Architectures

3) By AI Server Infrastructure: Cloud, On-Premise, Edge

4) By End-Use: IT And Telecommunication, Transportation and Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Automation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence server market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence server.

Artificial Intelligence Server Market Definition

An artificial intelligence (AI) server refers to a specialized computing system or hardware designed to handle the computational demands of artificial intelligence workloads. AI servers are specifically optimized to support tasks related to machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and other AI applications.

The main types of artificial intelligence servers are artificial intelligence (AI) data servers, artificial intelligence (AI) training servers, artificial intelligence (AI) inference servers, and others. An artificial intelligence (AI) data server refers to a type of server that is specifically designed and optimized for the computational demands of AI workloads. Various types of hardware architecture include GPU servers, ASIC servers, FPGA servers, and others. Several types of AI server infrastructure are included, such as cloud, on-premise, and edge, which are used for numerous end-uses, including IT and telecommunication, transportation and automotive, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and industrial automation.

Artificial Intelligence Server Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence Server Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence server market size, artificial intelligence server market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence server market major players, artificial intelligence server competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence server market positioning, and artificial intelligence server market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence server market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

