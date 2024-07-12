Grader Market Size is Set to Reach US$ 5.77 Billion at a CAGR of 2.7% by 2033 | Fact.MR Report
Optimized Graders with Improved Turning Radii Enhancing Maneuverability In Confined Spaces: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a revised and detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global grader market is set to increase from a size of US$ 4.42 billion in 2024 to US$ 5.77 billion by the end of 2034.
Since transportation infrastructure is critical to imports and exports and transforms both industrialized and developing nations, it is crucial to economic growth. Developing countries are undertaking large-scale projects to build ports, bridges, roads, railroads, and other infrastructure to strengthen their transportation networks. Graders are commonly used in road construction to create level surfaces during the grading process before asphalt installation. Availability of grader blades in various sizes ensures smooth progress in construction work, even on smaller roads.
Several countries are prioritizing building new infrastructure or renovating old infrastructure. Graders are useful for repairing ditches that form between roadways without disrupting traffic. Optimized graders with smaller turning radii make maneuvering in tight spaces easier and improve logistics. Advanced graders, with their increased speed and efficiency, are essential for maintaining roads in congested areas.
For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=392
Key Market Takeaways
The global grader market is projected to expand at 2.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is expected to account for 23% of the global market share in 2024.
The North American market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 970.7 million by the end of 2034, up from US$ 815.8 million in 2024. In 2024, China is projected to hold 64.8% of the market share in the East Asia region.
Application of graders in construction activities is projected to rise at a 3.2% CAGR through 2034. Sales of graders with ratings above 200 HP are forecasted to reach US$ 3.48 billion by 2034. The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a 3.5% CAGR through 2034.
“Automation, telematics integration, and GPS-guided grading systems are examples of technological advancements that are modernizing grading procedures and enhancing equipment accuracy and efficiency,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Grader Market
Leading companies in the market are Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., and Terex Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment and Services, Inc., Sany Group Co. Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Lonking Holdings Limites, Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
Graders with Rating Above 200 HP Gaining Popularity
Growing demand for graders with more than 200 HP is driven by their efficiency and productivity, making them ideal for grading tasks. Large-scale projects, such as mining sites, roadways, and airports, benefit significantly from these graders. Operating in challenging terrain and handling heavier workloads, these powerful graders are versatile and capable of managing various grading tasks.
Increasing complexity and demands of building projects are driving the need for machinery that offers higher levels of efficiency and precision. Graders with over 200 HP meet this need by providing enhanced grading capabilities, faster cycle times, and superior performance. Consequently, they are essential tools for contractors and builders aiming to increase project scope and efficiency.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=392
Graders Industry News:
Komatsu debuted the new GD955-7 motor grader in the North American market in January 2024. The GD955-7 was a crucial addition to Komatsu's motor grader line, giving operators the precision and control they required to build and maintain haul roads for truck fleets weighing 100 tons and more.
The most recent Mine-Mate utility vehicle model from MacLean was ready to be introduced to the mining community in February 2022. For haulage ramp maintenance, the MacLean GR5 subterranean road grader offered a high-performing, ruggedized mobile option. More were anticipated to be created in the plant after the first unit was transported to Africa.
The new RoadMaster G75 Smart was unveiled in May 2022 at EXCON 2022 by Mahindra Construction Equipment (MCE), a branch of the Mahindra Group.
Goodyear unveiled the GP-3E tire in June 2022; it was designed to be used on wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, and graders. These kind of machines are usually used in large infrastructure projects that have stringent financial and scheduling requirements. Goodyear's most recent tire generation, the advanced GP-3E, made tire selection easier for operators by providing more operational adaptability as a consequence of researching their needs.
Deere and Company introduced improved GP-Series motor graders in 2021. These included cutting-edge technology including auto-pass, auto-shift PLUS, SmartGrade remote support, and more.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the grader market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on base power (up to 200 HP, above 200 HP), blade pull (up to 15,000 lbs., above 15,000 lbs.), and application (construction, mining, snow removal, land grading & leveling), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:
Thresher Market: is estimated to reach US$ 76.33 billion in 2024. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 146 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the next decade.
Power Distribution Module Market: is expected to be valued at US$ 4.93 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach US$ 9.8 billion by the end of 2034.
About Us:
Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.
With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here