IYDF Bright School Welcomes First Students in Nigeria’s Kaltungo Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 10, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) celebrated a major milestone with the completion of the IYDF Bright School in Kaltungo, Nigeria, welcoming its inaugural class of eager students. Before this school was built, more than 182 children faced an arduous daily journey, walking 80 minutes to schools in neighboring areas. The new facility significantly reduces their commute, dramatically improving local educational access.
The IYDF Bright School boasts state-of-the-art facilities including classrooms, a library, a playground, and a computer lab, designed to enhance students' IT skills and prepare them for modern societal demands. The school features a faculty of carefully chosen and extensively trained educators committed to delivering first-rate education.
This initiative represents the third school constructed by IYDF in Nigeria. The inauguration was attended by humanitarian observers Mr Fenwick and Ms Brindley from IYDF’s African Regional Office, along with local government officials, community leaders, and parents. In his address, Mr Fenwick stressed, "At IYDF, we're dedicated to reshaping the future of children through education. Today celebrates both the fruits of our labor and the dawn of new possibilities for these students."
Mrs. Okonkwo, a local council member, in an interview noted that IYDF’s humanitarian programs have already aided over 2600 children in Nigeria. She expressed hope for ongoing collaboration with IYDF to reach even more children in need. "The establishment of the IYDF Bright School is monumental for our community—it not only provides a closer educational pathway for our children but also brightens their future prospects," Mrs. Okonkwo added.
Parents expressed profound gratitude for the school’s opening. "Our children used to travel long distances which was concerning. Now, the school allows them easier access to education, giving us much peace of mind," shared one parent. Students are equally enthusiastic, with a student named Amina commenting, “I love this school; it’s beautiful, and I no longer have to walk far to learn.”
Local officials highlighted that the school not only elevates educational standards but also fosters community development by providing jobs and stimulating economic growth. The government has committed to continue supporting IYDF’s initiatives, working closely to propel local educational advancements.
IYDF plans to expand its educational aid projects in Nigeria and other African countries, aiming to alleviate poverty through education and change destinies. The inauguration of the IYDF Bright School marks a landmark achievement in IYDF’s humanitarian efforts, significantly enriching the local community with superior educational facilities and endless opportunities for the future. As more similar projects are implemented, it is believed that more children will benefit and welcome a brighter future.
For more information, please visit the relevant website: www.iydf.org
David Graves
David Graves
International Youth Development Foundation
