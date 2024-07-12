Automotive Active Safety Systems Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Automotive Active Safety Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Active Safety Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive active safety systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.23 billion in 2023 to $49.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing traffic accidents, regulatory mandates, consumer demand for safety, insurance industry influence, integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automotive active safety systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $70.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous vehicle development, vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communication, machine learning and ai integration, cybersecurity concerns, smart infrastructure integration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Active Safety Systems Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13603&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Active Safety Systems Market

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive active safety systems market going forward. Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that are powered by electricity stored in rechargeable batteries or other energy storage devices. Due to the quiet operation of electric vehicles, which may make them less noticeable to pedestrians and other road users, the implementation of active safety systems, including pedestrian detection and collision avoidance, becomes crucial to provide warnings or interventions and prevent potential accidents. They aim to improve traction, stability, and maneuverability by actively controlling the vehicle's acceleration, braking, and steering, thereby reducing the risk of accidents and improving overall safety during EV operation.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-active-safety-systems-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automotive active safety systems market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Magna International, DENSO Corporation, Valeo SA, Aptiv PLC, Borg Warner Inc., TRW automotive, Infineon Technologies, Autoliv Inc., Knorr-Bremse, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Visteon Corporation, Ficosa International S.A., Mobileye, HERE Technologies, Delphi Technologies, FLIR Systems, PSA Peugeot Citroen (parent Stellantis N.V.), Takata Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Major companies operating in the automotive active safety systems market are focused on developing advanced technological solutions, such as driver monitoring systems (DMS), to meet larger customer bases, increase sales, and increase revenue. A driver monitoring system (DMS) is a technology designed to track and analyze the behavior and condition of a vehicle's driver.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Anti-Lock Braking System, Driver Monitoring, Blind Spot Detection, Night Vision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning, Other Products

2) By Sensor Type: Camera Sensor, Radar Sensor, Lidar Sensor

3) By Application: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, SUVs

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive active safety systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive active safety systems.

Automotive Active Safety Systems Market Definition

Automotive active safety systems refer to the integration of advanced technologies in vehicles to help prevent accidents and mitigate collision impacts. These systems utilize sensors, radar, cameras, and other technologies to continuously monitor the vehicle's surroundings and assist the driver in potentially dangerous situations.

Automotive Active Safety Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Active Safety Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive active safety systems market size, automotive active safety systems market drivers and trends, automotive active safety systems market major players, automotive active safety systems competitors' revenues, automotive active safety systems market positioning, and automotive active safety systems market growth across geographies. The automotive active safety systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Equipment Leasing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-equipment-leasing-global-market-report

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

On the Road Again: Motorhome Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Travel Innovations!