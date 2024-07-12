Global GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gmp cell therapy consumables market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $46.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gmp cell therapy consumables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.13 billion in 2023 to $18.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing investments in regenerative medicine, advancements in cell therapy research, clinical trials and approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness of personalized medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gmp cell therapy consumables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $46.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of cell therapy applications, global increase in cell therapy trials, regulatory support for cell therapies, emergence of advanced cell therapy platforms, globalization of cell therapy manufacturing.

Growth Driver Of The GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market

The surge in drug discovery is expected to propel the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market going forward. Drug discovery refers to discovering potential new medicinal entities by combining computational, experimental, translational, and clinical models. Advances in molecular biology, genetics, bioinformatics, and high-throughput screening techniques have revolutionized drug discovery. These technologies enable scientists to understand disease mechanisms better, identify potential drug targets, and screen large libraries of compounds for drug candidates more efficiently. This rise in drug discovery contributes to the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gmp cell therapy consumables market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, Avantor Inc., Lonza Group AG, Terumo Corporation, Catalent Inc., Sartorius AG, Bio-Techne Corp, Repligen Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Rentschler Biopharma SE, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., BioLegend Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., Abzena Ltd., Sino Biological Inc., ProBioGen AG, MaxCyte Inc., PromoCell GmbH, PeproTech Inc., Cellares Corp., Wilson Wolf Corporation, Cellexus Ltd..

Major companies operating in the GMP cell therapy consumables market are developing new products such as cell isolation systems to gain a competitive edge in the market. A cell isolation system refers to a technological platform or device designed to separate specific cells from a mixture based on various criteria such as size, markers, or other characteristics.

Segments:

1) By Product: Kits, Reagents or Molecular biology reagents, Growth Factors or Cytokines and Interleukins, Other Products

2) By Cell Therapy: NK Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, T-Cell Therapy, Other cell therapies

3) By Process: Cell Collection And Characterization or Sorting and Separation, Cell Culture and Expansion or Preparation, Cryopreservation, Cell Processing and Formulation, Cell Isolation and Activation, Cell Distribution or Handling, Process Monitoring and Control or Readministration or Quality Assurance, Other Processes

4) By End-Use: Clinical, Commercial, Research

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gmp cell therapy consumables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of gmp cell therapy consumables.

GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Definition

GMP cell therapy consumables refer to consumable products and goods produced under good manufacturing practices (GMP) guidelines for cell-based therapies. Consumables and tools for cell culture are made to help researchers grow new cells in culture media for gene therapy, vaccine manufacture, tissue culture, toxicity testing, and drug development.

