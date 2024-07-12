Who We Are

The Kansas Tobacco Use Prevention Program (TUPP) provides resources and assistance to state and local partners for development, enhancement and evaluation of state and local initiatives to prevent death and disease from commercial tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure. Priority areas include:

Preventing the initiation of tobacco use among youth and young adults

Supporting tobacco use and dependence treatment

Eliminating exposure to secondhand smoke and e-cigarette aerosol

Address tobacco-related health inequities

"Commercial tobacco" refers to harmful products that are made and sold by tobacco companies. It does not include "traditional tobacco" used by Indigenous groups for religious or ceremonial purposes.

What We Do

TUPP strives to save lives by reducing tobacco use and its deadly toll in Kansas. Annually 900 Kansas children become new daily smokers and statewide health care expenditures related to smoking are estimated to top $1.12 billion.1 Every year 4,400 adult Kansans die from tobacco-related illnesses and tobacco-related issues including health care expenditures and lost productivity cost the state more than $2 billion annually.1

Science and experience have identified proven, cost-effective strategies. TUPP follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We know what works, and if the following strategies are fully implemented, the devastating effects tobacco on individuals, families and communities can be prevented.