System of Supports

The System of Supports (SOS) Section strives to cultivate partnerships to build and maintain a strong foundation of supports for Kansas families. The Section is comprised of core programming related to public health screening and surveillance programs, family and consumer partnership initiatives, and activities related to improving systems of care for children with special health care needs (CSHCN), specifically the advancement of the Kansas State Plan for Systems of Care for CSHCN.

Screening & Surveillance Unit

Critical public health screening and surveillance supports to identify congenital disorders and birth defects in Kansas. This includes the screening of newborns for hearing loss, heart defects, and genetic/metabolic disorders to reduce developmental delays and surveillance activities related to reducing the incidence of preventable birth defects across Kansas.

Learn more about the following Screening and Surveillance programs online:

Family & Consumer Partnership

Building strong partnerships with families through

  • Peer Supports, such as the Supporting You: Peer-to-Peer Network
  • Family Leadership Programs, such as the Title V Family Delegate Program
  • Advisory Opportunities, such as advisory councils. 

This also includes a framework and technical assistance for local and state Title V programs to assure families are engaged at the level they desire. Families should be provided opportunities to assist with planning, implementation, and evaluation of the services and programs they engage with, as well as policy at the local, state, and national levels.

Systems of Care for CYSHCN

Statewide collaborations to support effective, community-based services for children and youth with special health care needs and their families. This includes coordinating across service delivery systems, building meaningful partnerships with behavioral, medical, and public health entities, insurers, and policymakers to assure family needs are met. A system of care for CYSHCN supports the holistic needs of the families served through Title V programs.

For more information on the programs that are a part of the SOS Section, please visit their programs webpage.

