Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,748 in the last 365 days.

CE-LINK Launches Solar Wall Light Camera, Integrating Modern Surveillance with Eco-Friendly Tech

CHINA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CE-LINK, a renowned leader in consumer electronics and energy solutions, is excited to announce the release of its solar-powered 3MP Wall Light Camera. This new product seamlessly merges superior lighting capabilities and high-definition security technology powered by sustainable solar energy.

This ground-breaking device creates a self-sufficient system that doesn't require USB charging under typical circumstances by combining a high-efficiency 1.5W solar panel with a 6600mAh rechargeable battery. The wall lamp can run for up to 20 activations on just two hours of sunshine per day, which makes it a perfect option for eco-friendly and energy-efficient surveillance and lighting.

The Solar Wall Light Camera is built to withstand a variety of weather conditions, and it comes with wall mount and strap mounting options, among other flexible installation choices. Its user-friendly button layout and USB Type-C interface guarantee ease of use and maintenance, and its TF card-based local storage up to 256G provides plenty of room for high-definition video recordings.

Key Highlights of the Solar Wall Light Camera:
1. Enhanced Night Vision: With 600 lumens of light, the gadget illuminates a 30 m² area, providing up to 10 meters of clear vision.
2. High-Resolution Video: Captures clear, 2K Ultra HD video, giving safe monitoring detailed footage.
3. Enhanced perimeter security: Utilizing responsive motion detection, which uses a PIR sensor to detect movement within 8 meters and over a 120° field, home security is hassle-free.
4. Customized Light Settings: Provides customers with the ability to change the lighting, including a street light option that illuminates the area softly at night.

Mr. Larry, Product Manager at CE-LINK, said "Our new solar wall light camera represents a significant advancement in integrating green technology with security solutions. We are proud to offer a product that not only meets the high standards of modern home security but also supports sustainable living.”

About CE-LINK
With its headquarters located in Dongguan, China, CE-LINK is a high-tech company dedicated to developing innovative energy and consumer electronics solutions that promote a more technologically integrated and sustainable world.

Learn more at: https://www.ce-link.com/

CE-LINK
ce-link.com
email us here

You just read:

CE-LINK Launches Solar Wall Light Camera, Integrating Modern Surveillance with Eco-Friendly Tech

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more