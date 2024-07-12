CE-LINK Launches Solar Wall Light Camera, Integrating Modern Surveillance with Eco-Friendly Tech
EINPresswire.com/ -- CE-LINK, a renowned leader in consumer electronics and energy solutions, is excited to announce the release of its solar-powered 3MP Wall Light Camera. This new product seamlessly merges superior lighting capabilities and high-definition security technology powered by sustainable solar energy.
This ground-breaking device creates a self-sufficient system that doesn't require USB charging under typical circumstances by combining a high-efficiency 1.5W solar panel with a 6600mAh rechargeable battery. The wall lamp can run for up to 20 activations on just two hours of sunshine per day, which makes it a perfect option for eco-friendly and energy-efficient surveillance and lighting.
The Solar Wall Light Camera is built to withstand a variety of weather conditions, and it comes with wall mount and strap mounting options, among other flexible installation choices. Its user-friendly button layout and USB Type-C interface guarantee ease of use and maintenance, and its TF card-based local storage up to 256G provides plenty of room for high-definition video recordings.
Key Highlights of the Solar Wall Light Camera:
1. Enhanced Night Vision: With 600 lumens of light, the gadget illuminates a 30 m² area, providing up to 10 meters of clear vision.
2. High-Resolution Video: Captures clear, 2K Ultra HD video, giving safe monitoring detailed footage.
3. Enhanced perimeter security: Utilizing responsive motion detection, which uses a PIR sensor to detect movement within 8 meters and over a 120° field, home security is hassle-free.
4. Customized Light Settings: Provides customers with the ability to change the lighting, including a street light option that illuminates the area softly at night.
Mr. Larry, Product Manager at CE-LINK, said "Our new solar wall light camera represents a significant advancement in integrating green technology with security solutions. We are proud to offer a product that not only meets the high standards of modern home security but also supports sustainable living.”
About CE-LINK
With its headquarters located in Dongguan, China, CE-LINK is a high-tech company dedicated to developing innovative energy and consumer electronics solutions that promote a more technologically integrated and sustainable world.
Learn more at: https://www.ce-link.com/
