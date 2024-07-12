Globally Ranked Podcast Host Deanna Radulescu Takes 'Label Free' to TV with Exciting New Celebrity Segment
to live your best life, live label free.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deanna Radulescu, the renowned host of the globally ranked podcast "Label Free: To Live Your Best Life, Live Label Free," is thrilled to announce the expansion of her show to TV streaming platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, LG and more. Additionally, she is introducing a special celebrity segment every Thursday, adding a new layer of excitement and diversity to her popular podcast.
— Deanna Radulescu
Since its launch in 2019, Radulescu's podcast has attracted a devoted global audience with its candid conversations about living authentically and breaking free from societal labels. Her message has resonated deeply, establishing her as one of the top-ranked podcast hosts worldwide.
With this move to TV streaming, Radulescu aims to reach an even broader audience. The show will now be available on multiple streaming platforms, making it easily accessible to anyone with an internet connection. This transition also allows for a richer, more visual experience, as video elements will now be incorporated into the show.
In addition to the TV expansion, Radulescu is excited to introduce a special celebrity segment every Thursday. This segment will feature interviews with well-known personalities from various industries, offering listeners unique insights into their lives and experiences. Through these conversations, Radulescu hopes to continue inspiring her audience to live their best, label-free lives.
Radulescu's commitment to spreading her empowering message is evident in these new developments. By expanding to TV and introducing the celebrity segment, she is breaking new ground and making a positive impact on the lives of her listeners.
Tune in to "Label Free: To Live Your Best Life, Live Label Free" on streaming platforms each week for insightful conversations and inspiring stories.
Deanna Radulescu
Labek Free
+1 8479024885
deanna.kuempel@labelfreepodcast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok