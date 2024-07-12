Cortado Group Elevates Bill Piacitelli to Associate Partner

We are thrilled to elevate Bill to the position of Associate Partner,” — Dan Bernoske, Cortado Group CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cortado Group, a leading Go-to-Market expert and consulting partner specializing in aiding private equity firms and portfolio companies, is proud to announce the elevation of Bill Piacitelli to the esteemed position of Associate Partner.

In his new role, Bill will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at furthering Cortado Group's mission of helping businesses achieve and surpass their objectives. With his extensive background in revenue intelligence, operations, and customer success, Bill is poised to drive impactful outcomes for clients as Cortado Group continues to expand its reach and influence in the market.

"My first interactions with Bill came as a portfolio company leader where he served as the CRO. We quickly recognized him as A-Player leadership talent," said John Auer, Partner & CRO of Cortado Group.

“After a successful exit, we began conversations with Bill to share what he has learned across multiple portfolio companies through the consulting practice. Bill was excited about this idea and has thrived as a guide for other portco leaders. His rapid promotion is no surprise to PE leaders and portco clients.”

Bill Piacitelli brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served in various leadership roles at Cortado and within high-growth companies. Prior to Cortado, Bill served as the Chief Revenue Office of multiple companies where he shepherded significant increases in revenue and profitability. His proven track record of driving revenue growth and implementing effective go-to-market strategies has earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike.

Dan Bernoske, CEO of Cortado Group, exclaimed "His dedication, expertise, and leadership have been instrumental in our success thus far, and we are excited to see Bill play an even larger role in our client's success.”

"I am honored to take on this new role at Cortado Group," said Bill Piacitelli. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together when I was a client to triple the exit multiple with Cortado. I have loved being part of a firm that brings these proven methods of value creation to drive success for our clients."

About Cortado Group

Cortado Group is a leading Go-to-Market expert and consulting partner helping private equity firms and portfolio companies. Since being founded in 2019, Cortado Group has experienced double digit growth each year while serving over a hundred portfolio companies. We help them achieve or exceed their business goals — from revenue generation to value creation. Areas of expertise include revenue intelligence, revenue operations, product, pricing, sales, marketing, and customer success. Our business growth strategies are tailored to maximize your business's success, eliminating weaknesses and building new go-to-market strengths. www.cortadogroup.com