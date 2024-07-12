Innovation Nanshan 2024 Entrepreneurs Star Contest Opens Applications in London, UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1、Introduction
The Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest is guided by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, organised by the Shenzhen Nanshan District People's Government and the Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Commission, hosted by the Shenzhen Nanshan District Science and Technology Innovation Bureau and executed by the Shenzhen Nanshan District Innovation Development Promotion Centre. It is an international entrepreneurship competition in science and technology.
The contest has been held for 17 years and has attracted more than 20,000 innovative start-up companies and teams. Nanshan District has awarded a total of 90 million RMB prizes for the contestants. In return, the participants of the contest have contributed more than 30 billion RMB to the GDP of Nanshan District. The contest has promoted more than 3,600 cooperation, especially in finance, which was a sum of 4.6 billion in more than 480 projects. Dozen of the start-ups has developed into later unicorn companies, including DJI, Fapon Biotech and Sinexcel.
2、Schedule
April to July: Registration
July to September: First, second and final round for the International Division
October: Final for the Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest
November and December: Communication after the contest
3、 Location
London, United Kingdom
4、Registration Deadline
July 20th, 2024
5、Tracks
Information Technology
Biomedicine
Advanced Manufacturing
Materials Science
6、Contest Requirements
(1) The participants should be entrepreneurship teams or individuals with innovation achievements and business plans.
(2) The participants have neither registered any commercial body, nor served as legal representatives in Shenzhen. The participants should have a plan to establish an enterprise in Shenzhen or cooperate with relevant industries in Shenzhen.
(3) The participants should possess full ownership of the rights related to the product, the technology, and the patent introduced in the contest. The participants should have no property dispute with any other person, and assume full responsibility caused by any possible infringement.
7、Prizes and Policies
Prizes include: First Prize of 100,000 CNY for one winning team, Second Prize of 50,000 CNY for two winning teams, and Third Prize of 30,000 CNY for three winning teams. Winners will be award the first 50% of the prize and receiving the second 50% after finishing registration of their businesses in Nanshan District.
(
1) Shenzhen Entrepreneurship Funding for Start-Ups
Qualified start-ups company and start-up teams can receive subsidies of up to 1,000,000 RMB and 500,000 RMB respectively to promote their development.
(2) Settlement Rewards
For participants who win awards in the China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, a one-time settlement (to register business in Shenzhen) fee up to 500,000 yuan will be awarded. For projects that win awards in the China Shenzhen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, a one-time settlement reward of up to 300,000 yuan will be provided.
(3) Office Space
Winners of The Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest have the priority to move into government industrial zone subsided by government such as Nanshan Intelligent Park and enjoy discount rents. The winners in the AI division can settle in the Nanshan AI Ecological Space for free.
(4) Investment and Financing
The Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest Committee is cooperating with Nanshan SEI Investment, Shenzhen Nanshan Venture Capital, and other investors in Nanshan. The committee has established equity investment fund to more than 10,000,000 RMB for a single start-up with financing guarantee service.
(5) Industry Leaders
The contest Invite leading companies in several industries to promote collaboration and innovation of medium-sized and small-size companies.
(6) Competition Support
The committees have collaborated with Shenzhen Qianhai Equity Exchange and other financial institutions to provide enterprises with financing, consulting, and road show service in the early stage of the development.
Contact Us
Mobile: +86 186 8209 1480
Email: mm.wei@makercas.com
WeiMingMing
The Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest is guided by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, organised by the Shenzhen Nanshan District People's Government and the Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Commission, hosted by the Shenzhen Nanshan District Science and Technology Innovation Bureau and executed by the Shenzhen Nanshan District Innovation Development Promotion Centre. It is an international entrepreneurship competition in science and technology.
The contest has been held for 17 years and has attracted more than 20,000 innovative start-up companies and teams. Nanshan District has awarded a total of 90 million RMB prizes for the contestants. In return, the participants of the contest have contributed more than 30 billion RMB to the GDP of Nanshan District. The contest has promoted more than 3,600 cooperation, especially in finance, which was a sum of 4.6 billion in more than 480 projects. Dozen of the start-ups has developed into later unicorn companies, including DJI, Fapon Biotech and Sinexcel.
2、Schedule
April to July: Registration
July to September: First, second and final round for the International Division
October: Final for the Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest
November and December: Communication after the contest
3、 Location
London, United Kingdom
4、Registration Deadline
July 20th, 2024
5、Tracks
Information Technology
Biomedicine
Advanced Manufacturing
Materials Science
6、Contest Requirements
(1) The participants should be entrepreneurship teams or individuals with innovation achievements and business plans.
(2) The participants have neither registered any commercial body, nor served as legal representatives in Shenzhen. The participants should have a plan to establish an enterprise in Shenzhen or cooperate with relevant industries in Shenzhen.
(3) The participants should possess full ownership of the rights related to the product, the technology, and the patent introduced in the contest. The participants should have no property dispute with any other person, and assume full responsibility caused by any possible infringement.
7、Prizes and Policies
Prizes include: First Prize of 100,000 CNY for one winning team, Second Prize of 50,000 CNY for two winning teams, and Third Prize of 30,000 CNY for three winning teams. Winners will be award the first 50% of the prize and receiving the second 50% after finishing registration of their businesses in Nanshan District.
(
1) Shenzhen Entrepreneurship Funding for Start-Ups
Qualified start-ups company and start-up teams can receive subsidies of up to 1,000,000 RMB and 500,000 RMB respectively to promote their development.
(2) Settlement Rewards
For participants who win awards in the China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, a one-time settlement (to register business in Shenzhen) fee up to 500,000 yuan will be awarded. For projects that win awards in the China Shenzhen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, a one-time settlement reward of up to 300,000 yuan will be provided.
(3) Office Space
Winners of The Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest have the priority to move into government industrial zone subsided by government such as Nanshan Intelligent Park and enjoy discount rents. The winners in the AI division can settle in the Nanshan AI Ecological Space for free.
(4) Investment and Financing
The Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest Committee is cooperating with Nanshan SEI Investment, Shenzhen Nanshan Venture Capital, and other investors in Nanshan. The committee has established equity investment fund to more than 10,000,000 RMB for a single start-up with financing guarantee service.
(5) Industry Leaders
The contest Invite leading companies in several industries to promote collaboration and innovation of medium-sized and small-size companies.
(6) Competition Support
The committees have collaborated with Shenzhen Qianhai Equity Exchange and other financial institutions to provide enterprises with financing, consulting, and road show service in the early stage of the development.
Contact Us
Mobile: +86 186 8209 1480
Email: mm.wei@makercas.com
WeiMingMing
Shenzhen Zhongkechuangke Co.,Ltd.
email us here