Senator Flynn Celebrates Major Wins in New Budget for Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – July 11, 2024 – Senator Marty Flynn is proud to announce the passage of a historic budget that delivers significant investments in education, economic development, public safety, and support for vulnerable populations in Pennsylvania. This budget reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for all Pennsylvanians without imposing new taxes.

Key Achievements of the New Budget:

Education:

Over $1 billion increase for Pre-K to 12 education funding: $526 million increase for Ready to Learn $285 million increase for Basic Education Funding $100 million increase for Special Education $100 million in new funding for Cyber Charter Transition



Over $35 million increase for PASSHE schools, a 6% rise from last year.

Over $140 million allocated for grants, scholarships, and programs to make higher education more affordable.

A new $3 million investment to provide menstrual products in schools, addressing period poverty.

Housing and Community Development:

$70 million for affordable housing through the PHARE Housing Program, with a $10 million increase this year and further increases planned.

$20 million for student teacher stipends, doubling last year’s funding.

Over $550 million in economic development programs via the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Millions for new programs supporting economic opportunities and job creation, including PA SITES, Main Street Matters, and Agricultural Innovation Development.

Public Safety:

$16.5 million increase for anti-violence investments in community and after-school programs.

$75 million for skilled nursing facilities to meet staffing requirements and maintain services.

Over $25 million to support state parks, forests, and environmental protection.

Senator Marty Flynn Statement:

“This budget marks a pivotal moment for Pennsylvania, investing significantly in education, public safety, and economic growth while avoiding new taxes. These investments provide a strong foundation for our families, businesses, and communities to thrive. Education remains a top priority, with over $1 billion in new funding to support our students from Pre-K to higher education. We are addressing essential needs in public safety and making strides in economic development to ensure Pennsylvania remains a beacon of opportunity.”

Education Highlights:

The substantial increase in Pre-K to 12 funding will help address disparities in low-income school districts, enhance student support services, and improve school facilities.

Investments in higher education will make college more accessible and affordable, continuing our fight to reduce student debt.

Economic and Public Safety Initiatives:

The budget supports innovative programs to attract new businesses and foster entrepreneurship, ensuring a dynamic economy with better-paying jobs.

Increased funding for community safety programs will address the root causes of violence and support effective grassroots intervention strategies.

Looking Ahead:

“While we celebrate these wins, we recognize the work ahead. This budget is a down payment on our commitment to fully funding education and supporting all Pennsylvanians. We will continue to advocate for increased investment in infrastructure, fair wages, and comprehensive support for vulnerable populations.”

Senator Marty Flynn invites constituents to review the detailed budget and join in the ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more equitable Pennsylvania.