CORRECTION – News Release from Department of Agriculture on Micro-Grants for Food Security

July 11, 2024

HDOA OPENS MICRO-GRANT PROGRAM FOR SMALL-SCALE AGRICULTURE

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) is now accepting applications for the popular Micro-Grant for Food Security Program (MGFSP). This is the fourth year of the grant program which provides support for small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations to increase the quantity and quality of locally grown food in food-insecure communities. A total of $3,576,470 is available for this year’s program which was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the 2018 Farm Bill.

This year’s program is open to:

Individuals, including backyard farmers – for the amount set at $5,000 per applicant Applicants must be a Hawai‘i resident, at least 18 years old and head of the household. Those previously granted awards under the MGFSP are ineligible



Organizations that are registered to do business in Hawai‘i, including Native Hawaiian, nonprofits, federally funded educational facilities – for the amount set at $10,000 per applicant

o Organizations receiving awards will be required to provide matching funds of at least 10% of the grant award. The matching funds cannot be derived from other federal sources.

The online application form and program information for individuals are available at the HDOA Market Development Branch (MDB) website at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/add/mgfsp/. The Request for Proposals for organizations is posted on the State Procurement Office website at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24573

The deadline for applications is noon on August 12, 2024 .

“The Micro-Grant program is, by far, the most popular of our grant programs as it provides financial resources to individuals and organizations to support small-scale farming,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “While the grant awards are not huge, the impact of increasing food security for families and communities has been very heartwarming.”

Consideration will be based on the description of the project, the number of beneficiaries, the outcome production of the project. Previous MGFSP awardees are not eligible for this year’s grant program.

Examples of the types of activities that may be funded under this grant include:

Small-Scale Gardening – purchase tools or equipment, soil, seeds, plants, canning equipment, refrigeration, composting equipment, towers, hydroponic and aeroponic farming.

Small-Scale Herding and Livestock Operations – purchase animals, buy, erect or repair fencing for livestock.

Apiary – bees and bee boxes, education, expanding food markets.

Individual applicants will have an option to choose one category of three that is offered; Category A – Gardening, Category B – Livestock and Herding, Category C – Apiary.

Organizations will complete a project profile template and present their project selection.

A webinar, with information and application instructions, will be posted tomorrow, July 12, 2024, on the Micro-Grants web page at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/add/mgfsp/

Questions regarding the application process may addressed to the MDB at 808-973-9594 or email: [email protected]

Last year’s program received 1,680 applications, of which 575 were awarded, ranging between $3,000 to $5,000 and totaling more than $2.6 million to individuals and $90,000 to organizations.

The previous year, 7,400 applications were received, of which 579 were awarded, ranging from $750 to $5,000 and totaling about $2.6 million.

Examples of proposals that were funded in last year’s round included projects for:

fencing to protect crops and seedlings from axis deer damage;

purchasing of seeds and tree crops;

purchasing of soil amendments, compost, tools and irrigation systems;

refrigeration/freezing capacity and canning supplies for food preservation;

purchasing of garden towers and raised beds for vegetable production;

building shade houses, aquaponic, hydroponic and aeroponic systems; and

constructing poultry coops.

An example of one of the projects awarded through the MGFSP is a program developed on Kaua‘i at the Alaka‘i O Kaua‘i Charter School, under the guidance of Ms. Joeanne Mick. To view what the kindergarten students have done with the micro-grant in their Aloha Garden, go to: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WzyunAY88vMEE7WHJjf8yDMguRPCTKVZ/view?usp=drive_web__;!!LIYSdFfckKA!wPlAdr8ClqqHH7BY_BT5cnJw93kJ9QhvDYgOYONXxKqc5SC_XyXrOqkVXLdm95Lv3tzeuwouZ0HB7oaYWW-iHOMxAN0eb9PdIo9f7WI$

