S. 3874 would require the Administration to impose sanctions and export controls on instrumentalities of foreign states that support members or affiliates of several foreign terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. The bill also would authorize other sanctions against foreign persons that are already authorized under current law.
You just read:
S. 3874, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.