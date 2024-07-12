Post Session Report :: Thursday, July 11, 2024

House Bill 327 PN 2082 (Mako): This bill amends Act 202 of 1931, the Barbers’ License Law, further providing for licensure of manager-barbers and barber-teachers. The bill was passed unanimously 49-0.

House Bill 663 PN 2229 (McNeill): This bill amends the Public-School Code to specify that a child may not be disenrolled from a school in the event of a residency dispute until certain conditions are met. The bill was passed unanimously 49-0.

Senate Bill 1026 PN 1592 (Miller): This bill allows an employer to pay an employee exclusively through electronic means of direct deposit or a payroll card. There is no requirement that an employer switches to electronic payroll. The bill was passed 44-5.

House Bill 1540 PN 3496 (Parker): This bill changes the due date for the annual report of the Commission for Agricultural Education Excellence and addresses the way vacancies are filled. The bill was passed unanimously 49-0.

House Bill 1853 PN 2921 (Shusterman): This bill amends the Health Care Facilities Act (P.L. 130, No. 48) by requiring the Department of Health to hold a minimum of one annual meeting with long-term care facilities to discuss facility surveys. The bill was passed unanimously 47-2.

House Bill 1889 PN 2367 (Malagari): This bill permits electronic delivery tickets for light fuel deliveries upon direct consumer request. The bill was passed unanimously 49-0.

Senate Bill 656 PN 1811 (Rothman): This bill requires owners of electric vehicles to pay an annual “road user charge” upon registration and renewal. This bill was concurred in House Amendments, 44-5.

Senate Bill 1246 PN 1805 (Kearney): This bill codifies PennDOT’s existing State Safety Oversight Office so that PennDOT remains in compliance with requirements from the Federal Transit Administration. This bill was concurred in House Amendments, 48-1.

House Bill 115 PN 958 (Ciresi): This bill amends Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) section 3101, payments to family and funeral directors, to allow for unclaimed property of a decedent that is held by the State Treasurer to be paid to a surviving spouse, child, parent, sibling, niece/nephew, or grandparent. The bill was passed unanimously 49-0.

Senate Bill 1118 PN 1781 (Stefano/Costa): This bill amends Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75 (Vehicles) to authorize a community service program alternative to restore an individual’s driver operating privilege. The bill was passed unanimously 49-0.

House Bill 1633 PN 3504 (Frankel): This bill prohibits the enforcement of certain noncompete covenants entered by health care practitioners and employers, provides for certain exceptions and requires employers to provide notice to patients regarding a practitioner’s departure. The bill was passed unanimously 48-1.

Senate Bill 654 PN 1815 (Bartolotta): Tax Code Amendments. The bill was concurred in House amendments as amended by the Senate, 43-6.

House Bill 897 PN 3505 (Kinkead): Public School Code. The bill was passed, 46-3.

House Bill 2310 PN 3506 (Takac)– Fiscal Code. This bill was passed, 45-4.

Senate Bill 1009 PN 1813 (Martin): This bill makes appropriations from a restricted revenue account within the General Fund and from Federal augmentation funds to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 48-1.

Senate Bill 24 PN 1814 (DiSanto): This bill amends the Fiscal Code, in disposition of abandoned and unclaimed property, further providing for claim for property paid or delivered. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 49-0.

Senate Bill 688 PN 1800 (Regan): This bill allows for spirit-based ready to drink cocktails (RTDs) to be sold for off premise use by retail businesses that apply for and receive a special permit. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 32-17.

Senate Bill 1150 PN 1818 (Martin): Establishes the Grow PA Merit Scholarship Grant Program and the Grow PA Scholarship Program, amends the Ready-to-Succeed Scholarship Program, and modifies provisions related to intercollegiate athletics. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 49-0.

Senate Bill 1154 PN 1222 (Aument): This bill establishes the Performance-based Funding Council to develop a new performance based funding system for Penn State, Pitt, and Temple. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 38-11.

Senate Bill 1001 PN 1817 (Martin): General Appropriations Act. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 44-5.

Senate Bill 700 PN 1816 (Brooks): This bill amends the Public School Code to make it easier for individuals with relevant work experience to become a Career and Technical educator. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 42-7.

Senate Bill 831 PN 1793 (Yaw): This bill creates a freestanding act to be known as the Carbon Capture and Sequestration Act. The bill was concurred in House Amendments, 37-12.