Claudio Bono is announcing his bid for Cupertino City Council 2024

As a first-generation immigrant & long-time Cupertino resident, Bono has provided millions of dollars to the City of Cupertino via TOT taxes since 2014. He volunteers at many Cupertino non-profits.” — Donna Austin - Cupertino Resident

CUPERTINO, CA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudio Bono, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, announces bid for Cupertino City Council. Endorsed by former Cupertino Mayors and a growing list of community leaders and elected officials.

Claudio Bono, Cupertino Parks and Recreation Commissioner and seasoned hospitality professional, officially declared his candidacy for the Cupertino City Council. With a platform centered around "Bringing Back Common Sense and Good Governance to Cupertino," Claudio Bono aims to revitalize the city's leadership and drive positive change for all residents, especially during these economic times. Former Cupertino Mayors Richard Lowenthal, Orrin Mahoney, and Sandy James join a growing list of community members and elected officials supporting Bono in his City Council bid.

Bono serves as the Managing Director of The Cupertino Hotel, Vice President and former President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Cupertino Historical Society, and City of Cupertino Parks and Recreation Commissioner. From these roles, he brings a wealth of experience in problem-solving and effective governance to the race. His approach emphasizes setting ambitious goals, acting smartly, and executing with discipline to address Cupertino's pressing issues.

"I believe in breaking down bureaucratic red tape, fostering transparency between city staff and the public, and instigating a real cultural shift at City Hall," Bono remarked. “Two council members show they don't read their agenda, instead prefer to belittle staff and believe that micromanaging equals local governance. The people of our city work hard and deserve an effective City Council to deliver on the issues that affect our quality of life,” Bono continued, “It is also time to put an end to the scandals, controversies, and nonsense that have hindered our progress and usher in a new era of leadership built on creativity, thoughtfulness, and integrity, over frivolous lawsuits and crises in character and leadership that have halted our ability to progress as a city.”

Key to Claudio Bono's platform is the restoration of city services, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs to build better and successful retail, and bringing back good governance to resolve Cupertino’s budget crisis. Drawing on his business acumen, Bono pledged to ensure that Cupertino's budget is robust enough to meet future challenges while safeguarding the community's well-being. Earlier this year, Bono launched “www.Ihaveasolution.me" and garnered significant praise for a policy proposal to address the state’s housing and homelessness crisis. Recognizing the struggles faced by essential workers, educators, and service professionals who cannot afford to live in the city they serve, Bono has made the proposal a central part of his platform for the City Council. “I’ve been proud of the reception that my proposal offers to engage private business, state government leadership and non-profit partners to revolutionize results to our housing and homelessness crisis. Cupertino residents should expect the same level of creative thinking and passion for action from me when elected to the City Council. Overall, we can build back a city that values common sense, good governance, and the well-being of all our residents.”

Bono was a candidate in the 2022 election for Cupertino City Council and garnered the support of the South Bay Labor Council and the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. Bono serves as the Managing Director of the Cupertino Hotel and is an active volunteer and board member of various local non-profit organizations in Cupertino. For more information about Claudio Bono and the race for Cupertino City Council, visit the following website: www.Bono4cupertino2024.com.

