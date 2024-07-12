Hot Yoga Inc. Reopens Studio Near Downtown Bellevue

After weathering the economic storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hot Yoga Inc., reopened its Bellevue studio just south of downtown on July 1, 2024.

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After weathering the economic storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hot Yoga Inc. , based in Mill Creek, reopened its Bellevue studio just south of downtown on July 1, 2024. The new studio is located at 1331 118th Ave SE, #200, Bellevue, WA 98005.Founded in Kirkland in 2004 by local entrepreneur and advanced yoga instructor Linda Burch, Hot Yoga Inc. has been a beloved fixture in the Puget Sound fitness community for nearly two decades. Hot Yoga Inc. has operated as many as seven studios across the Puget Sound area and was voted “Best Yoga Studio” in nine consecutive "King 5 TV - Best of Western Washington" viewer polls from 2009 to 2017, and most recently voted as the 2023 Seattle Time’s Best of the PNW, People’s Choice for the Yoga/Pilates category. Burch has also trained and certified over 1,000 yoga instructors through her Washington State-licensed training program.While Burch has maintained her Mill Creek studio, the economic impact of the pandemic led to the closure of three of her four Puget Sound area studios, including the Bellevue location."The past few years have been incredibly challenging, but the support from our students and the dedication of our teachers have been nothing short of inspiring," said Burch. "We are excited to bring our established brand of Hot Yoga back to the Bellevue community."The newly remodeled studio offers a serene and accessible environment for yoga enthusiasts of all levels. It features state-of-the-art heating systems and a calming ambiance designed to support holistic wellness. The studios use infrared light technology to warm the body, promoting a deep sweat that helps eliminate toxins and allows muscles and joints to stretch further with a lower risk of injury.Hot Yoga Inc. prides itself on its highly trained instructors and caters to a diverse clientele, ranging from seasoned practitioners to beginners eager to explore the benefits of hot yoga. The studio's reopening includes an expanded class schedule with a variety of hot yoga classes, such as traditional Hatha, Power Yoga, Yoga Sculpt, and Yin Yoga. The studio is also equipped with an innovative Yoga wall. Each class is taught by experienced instructors committed to providing personalized guidance and support."We have tailored our offerings to ensure there is something for everyone, whether you are looking to deepen your practice or try hot yoga for the first time," Burch explained. "Our goal is to create a welcoming space where everyone can come together to heal, grow, and thrive."As part of the grand reopening, the studio is offering special promotions for new members. For more information about class schedules, membership options, and upcoming events, please visit the company’s website at www.hotyogainc.com About Hot Yoga Inc.In 2002, Linda Burch founded a special studio in Kirkland, Washington, which has since grown into one of the largest and most-loved yoga communities on the West Coast. We are a progressive yoga studio at the forefront of health and wellness. Our state-of-the-art studios in Mill Creek and Bellevue, WA, use infrared technology to warm the body, promoting a deep sweat that helps eliminate toxins and allows muscles and joints to stretch further with a lower risk of injury. Hot Yoga Inc. teachers are trained and certified through our exclusive Teacher Training Program. We are a Washington State Certified Teacher Training School and a member of the Washington State Workforce Training and Education Programs and Yoga Alliance, which sets global educational and professional industry standards. Visit us online at www.hotyogainc.com