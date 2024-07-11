Notice of Funding Opportunity for Affordable Housing Trust Fund

The City of Lawrence is currently accepting applications for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Eligible projects for funding include the following projects for residents living at or below 80% AMI:

The acquisition, rehabilitation, and/or development of affordable housing

Accessibility modifications to affordable housing

Housing vouchers and rental assistance

Affordable housing community engagement projects

Projects that advance racial equity in housing

Eligible applicants include corporations and LLCs, 501(c)3 nonprofits, neighborhood and civic groups, and local government.

Applications must be submitted electronically to Lea Roselyn, lroselyn@lawrenceks.org, by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024. Additionally, mail one copy of your signed application to City of Lawrence: 6th East 6th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044, Attn: Lea Roselyn. The mailed application should be postmarked no later than the day of the application deadline.

Find more details about the application process on our website.

Applicants are welcome and encouraged to contact Lea Roselyn, Affordable Housing Administrator, to discuss the project, go over any questions, and review the project application prior to submittal. New applicants to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund are particularly encouraged to participate in a pre-application meeting. Meetings may be scheduled by emailing lroselyn@lawerenceks.org.

Supporting affordable housing development and access is a vital part of the City’s commitment to the A Place for Everyone plan to reach functional zero with homelessness. The goals of the affordable housing portion of the plan are focused on increasing the amount of affordable rental and homeownership properties and improving access to the affordable housing that already exists. These goals are directly supported by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

In our continuing efforts to provide all people in Lawrence with access to housing choice with affordability, the City of Lawrence has a strong commitment to expanding affordable housing across all Lawrence neighborhoods as well as a commitment to affirmatively furthering fair housing, sustainable building practices, and housing that remains affordable in perpetuity.

