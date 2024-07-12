Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Fiscal Year 2025 LIHEAP State Plan

DOEE invites the public to present its comments in writing or at a virtual public hearing on the FY25 Draft State Plan for the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Public Hearing

HEARING DATE: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

TIME: 11:00 am

VIRTUAL MEETING LINK:

https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=m18eb68fd2fbfe1e49b97a97233031016

Meeting number: 2301 855 4293

Password: public

BY PHONE:

+1-202-860-2110, Access code: 230 185 54293

Starting July 12, 2024, the complete FY25 Draft LIHEAP State Plan will be accessible. Copies of the Draft Plan can be obtained by the following methods:

Download from the attachments section below

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of FY25 Draft State Plan” in the subject line.

Write the Department at:

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002,

“Attn: Danielle Wright RE: FY25 Draft LIHEAP State Plan” on the outside of the envelope.

The deadline for submitting comments is at the conclusion of the public hearing. Participants in the virtual public hearing may speak for up to five minutes. Presenters are encouraged to submit written copies of their statements.

Persons may also submit written testimony by email to [email protected] with the subject “FY25 Draft LIHEAP State Plan” or hand-delivered or mailed to the Department’s office at the address listed above, clearly marked with the same subject. All comments received by the deadline will be considered by the Department in its final decision.