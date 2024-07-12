Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, Rep. Hulsey, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Sullivan County Libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Jon Lundberg, State Rep. John Crawford, State Rep. Timothy Hill, State Rep. Bud Hulsey, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants totaling $32,954 for public libraries in Sullivan County. Specifically, Bristol Public Library will receive a $17,420 grant for digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Sullivan County Public Library will receive a $15,534 grant to help cover the cost of Wi-Fi Hotspots and internal internet connections.

“Increasing access to digital resources through our local libraries is critical to our community’s sustained success,” said Sen. Lundberg. “These grants will enable our libraries to improve the overall quality of life for Sullivan County residents and help increase access to the internet.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Local libraries play a vital role in educating the next generation of leaders,” said Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, and Rep. Hulsey in a joint statement. “These funds will increase training opportunities and resources that are available in our communities. We congratulate the libraries on receiving these funds, and look forward to the positive results they will have for Sullivan County.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, and Rep. Hulsey for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the communities these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

