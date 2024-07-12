Sen. Southerland, Rep. Hawk, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Greene County Libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Steve Southerland, State Rep. David Hawk, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants totaling $9,374 for public libraries in Greene County. Specifically, the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will receive $1,935 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors. Additionally, the Mosheim Public Library has been awarded a $7,439 grant to assist with digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and internal internet connections.

“Public libraries play a vital role in promoting literacy and lifelong learning,” said Sen. Southerland. “This grant funding will allow libraries to continue offering high-quality programs and services to all members of the community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Supporting libraries is crucial to maintaining their role as educational and cultural centers in our communities,” said Rep. Hawk. “These grants will allow them to enhance their collections, technology, and programs, benefiting everyone they serve.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Southerland and Rep. Hawk for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

