Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,749 in the last 365 days.

Governor Shapiro Signs Act 53 of 2024, Senator Jay Costa’s LOOP Legislation, into Law

Senator Jay Costa and Gov. Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, PAJuly 11, 2024 − Today, Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB 219, State Senator Jay Costa’s Longtime Owner Occupant Tax Exemption Program (LOOP), into law. Now Act 53 of 2024, this program will allow Pittsburgh’s mayor and city council to exempt or defer increases in property taxes for people who have lived in homes they own for a certain period of time in certain neighborhoods where the property values have skyrocketed.

“After years of advocacy and listening to the needs of Pittsburgh, I am so happy to be celebrating the signing of LOOP into law today,” said Democratic Leader Jay Costa. “I look forward to seeing the impact of Act 53 of 2024 in the City of Pittsburgh – making sure the people who built our communities can stay in their communities.”

Text of the legislation is accessible online here.

Learn more about the history of the LOOP Legislation at SenatorCosta.com/LOOP.

###

You just read:

Governor Shapiro Signs Act 53 of 2024, Senator Jay Costa’s LOOP Legislation, into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more