Governor Shapiro Signs Act 53 of 2024, Senator Jay Costa’s LOOP Legislation, into Law

HARRISBURG, PA − July 11, 2024 − Today, Governor Josh Shapiro signed SB 219, State Senator Jay Costa’s Longtime Owner Occupant Tax Exemption Program (LOOP), into law. Now Act 53 of 2024, this program will allow Pittsburgh’s mayor and city council to exempt or defer increases in property taxes for people who have lived in homes they own for a certain period of time in certain neighborhoods where the property values have skyrocketed.

“After years of advocacy and listening to the needs of Pittsburgh, I am so happy to be celebrating the signing of LOOP into law today,” said Democratic Leader Jay Costa. “I look forward to seeing the impact of Act 53 of 2024 in the City of Pittsburgh – making sure the people who built our communities can stay in their communities.”

Text of the legislation is accessible online here.

Learn more about the history of the LOOP Legislation at SenatorCosta.com/LOOP.

###