Ministry of Environment to launch 4-Week Internship Summer Course

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, 11 July 2024 – The Ministry of Environment, Climate Action &amp;
Constituency Empowerment is set to launch a comprehensive 4-week Internship Summer Course tailored to equip university students with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in sustainable development, climate action and environmental stewardship from 15 July – 15 August 2024.

The internship course is volunteer-oriented and provides university students on summer leave with the opportunity to support the national agenda on sustainability, through service to community. During the internship, participants are expected to engage in various activities and projects across the different sectors to promote environmental stewardship.

The four-week-long engagement includes:
 Foundational courses in Sustainability
 Supporting Summer Camps-Community Engagement
 Preschool Attachments-Fostering Sustainable Practice
 Forestry Unit Attachments-Conservation in Action

The Ministry is dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability, and climate action and
empowering local communities to contribute to a resilient and sustainable future. This is aligned with the Sustainable Island State Agenda, which the Ministry currently supports.

