Optomec Appoints Dan Brooks as Vice President of Finance
Former Sun Mountain Capital principal joins Optomec to drive financial strategy and growth
Dan’s experience in private equity, financial management, and strategic planning will be invaluable as we enter into the next phase of growth and expand business operations.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optomec today announced the hiring of Dan Brooks as vice president of finance. With more than a decade of experience in private equity, venture capital, and debt investments in innovative companies, Brooks will use his expertise to help shape financial strategy, streamline business operations, and drive the next phase of growth.
— Robert Yusin, CEO, Optomec
Prior to Optomec, Brooks served as a principal at Sun Mountain Capital where he helped advance regional entrepreneurial ecosystems through the management of fund of funds and direct investment programs. He was also a board member at portfolio companies, Fetch Delivery and UbiQD, Inc. where he helped with fundraising and strategy. Prior to Sun Mountain Capital, Brooks was an executive budget analyst at the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration focused on pensions, investments, and information technology.
"We are thrilled to have Dan Brooks join the executive team," said Robert Yusin, CEO of Optomec. "Dan’s experience in private equity, financial management, and strategic planning will be invaluable as we enter into the next phase of growth and expand business operations."
The appointment comes at a time of growth for Optomec as it executes on its vision for digital manufacturing. This includes several key areas of focus:
• Software integration with artificial intelligence
• LENS Directed Energy Deposition (DED) Additive Printing Solutions for aerospace, medical, automotive repair, and complex coating and cladding of metal components.
• Aerosol Jet Printing Solutions for electronics manufacturing including, high frequency RF interconnects, wafer level packaging, printed antennaes, and 3D microstructures
• Renewed focus on research and development
”Having spent my career focused on building startup companies as an investor, I am excited to join Optomec at this dynamic period in the company’s journey,” said Dan Brooks. “I firmly believe Optomec has the potential and vision to be an industry leader in additive manufacturing.”
Brooks earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with honors from the University of New Mexico.
About Optomec
Optomec is a leading supplier of Digital Manufacturing hardware and software. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for fine feature printing, and LENS® and Huffman brand 3D Printers for metal component production and repair, are used by many industries to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 600 of its proprietary Digital Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. Notable customers include, GE, Samsung, Raytheon, Siemens, Corning, Lockheed Martin, the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army and NASA. For more information, visit optomec.com.
LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec, Inc.
