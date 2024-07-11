LAIR Webinar: Federal Funding for Legal Aid – Part II
The Office for Access to Justice (ATJ) and White House Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable (LAIR) hosted a webinar on Federal Funding for Legal Aid – Part II, a follow-up to LAIR’s April 25, 2024 webinar.
The webinar featured speakers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):
- Allie Yang-Green, DOJ ATJ, LAIR Executive Director
- Nikhil Ramnaney, DOJ ATJ, Senior Counsel
- Christine Lamble, HHS Children’s Bureau, Child Welfare Program Specialist
- Allison Green, Legal Director, National Association of Counsel for Children
- Karen A. Lash, Senior Fellow, Georgetown Justice Lab
- Silvia Argueta, Executive Director, Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles
Speakers addressed outstanding questions from the previous webinar and additional topics relating to accessing federal resources for legal aid.