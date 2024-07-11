LAIR Webinar: Federal Funding for Legal Aid – Part II

The Office for Access to Justice (ATJ) and White House Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable (LAIR) hosted a webinar on Federal Funding for Legal Aid – Part II, a follow-up to LAIR’s April 25, 2024 webinar.

The webinar featured speakers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

Allie Yang-Green, DOJ ATJ, LAIR Executive Director

Nikhil Ramnaney, DOJ ATJ, Senior Counsel

Christine Lamble, HHS Children’s Bureau, Child Welfare Program Specialist

Allison Green, Legal Director, National Association of Counsel for Children

Karen A. Lash, Senior Fellow, Georgetown Justice Lab

Silvia Argueta, Executive Director, Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles

Speakers addressed outstanding questions from the previous webinar and additional topics relating to accessing federal resources for legal aid.