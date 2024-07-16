Dr. Patel Introduces Innovative Procedure for Sleep Apnea Patients
We are delighted to provide Inspire Therapy as an effective option for patients with sleep apnea. Here at Coastal ENT, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art medical care for all our patients.”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat is pleased to announce that Dr. Vishaal Patel is now offering an innovative and convenient solution for individuals suffering from sleep apnea. Dr. Patel, a renowned ENT specialist at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat, is proud to introduce Inspire Therapy as part of the comprehensive services he provides to his patients.
— Dr. Vishaal Patel
Inspire Therapy, also known as upper airway stimulation (UAS), is an advanced treatment aimed at effectively managing obstructive sleep apnea without the need for bulky machines and masks. This therapy functions by stimulating the hypoglossal nerve during sleep. This stimulation assists in keeping the airway open, which in turn enables uninterrupted breathing throughout the night.
Dr. Patel, known for his expertise in sleep disorders and ear, nose, and throat conditions, is excited to bring this advanced treatment option to his patients. With a commitment to providing personalized care and effective solutions, Dr. Patel aims to improve the quality of life for individuals struggling with sleep apnea.
The incorporation of this advanced procedure highlights Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat's dedication to delivering cutting-edge medical care and outstanding patient experiences. Concentrating on individualized treatment and state-of-the-art technology, Dr. Patel and his team strive to establish elevated standards in managing sleep apnea and enhancing patient well-being.
For more information about Inspire Therapy or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Patel, please contact Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat at (732) 280-7855 or visit https://coastalearnoseandthroat.com.
About Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat
Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat is committed to providing the highest quality, state-of-the-art medical care and an exceptional patient experience. With an award-winning, fellowship-trained, and board-certified team, Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat is among the few private practices in the Jersey Shore region that offer multiple fellowship-trained subspecialists in Head and Neck Oncology, Otology, Pediatrics, Rhinology, and Facial Plastic Surgery. The practice's offices in Holmdel, Manahawkin, and Neptune, New Jersey, are strategically located to provide convenient accessibility for all patients.
